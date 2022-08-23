ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

problems with Monterey12.5.1

I have just upgraded my Macbook to 12.5.1 and am locked out of my desktop files. A 30 minute call to Apple helpline failed to resolve the problem. Any suggestions on how to remedy the situation?. Tony. If you are able to login to your usual account and the desktop...
Apple applies for more 'Reality' trademarks for AR, VR headset

Apple's preparation for a future AR or VR headset launch is continuing, with the company applying for more trademarks using the "Reality" name in a number of territories.
Apple's production lead times are mostly stable for most of its products ahead of theiPhone 14 Apple Event, a report claims — except for the iPad.
Netflix is reportedly planning on charging $7 to $9 for its upcoming "ad-light" experience, which works out to be about half the cost of its standard plan.
An anti-trust lawsuit from the Department of Justice is reportedly in the early stages of construction, further amping up the government's efforts to rein in Apple.
Elon Musk and T-Mobile try beating Apple with satellite vaporware

We won't know until September 7 whether it's true that Apple's iPhone 14 will include satellite-based communications for users in areas without cell coverage. However, based on evidence of Apple's research and deals over the last two years, plus a studied reading of the "Far Out" press invitation, it does look likely.
Apple Watch Pro with iPhone 13 design cues rumored for Sept. event

Numerous reports have proclaimed the arrival of a new Apple Watch modelthis fall, with an Apple Watch Pro joining an update to the Apple Watch Series 8 and the ongoing Apple Watch SE. The new model, believed to be the Apple Watch Pro, is expected to be bigger and more rugged than the rest, and is intended for more active users.
