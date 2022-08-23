Read full article on original website
Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam
GREENBELT, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 3, 2021. A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam. Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K....
Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports
An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported. There were no reported...
Shooting involving off-duty FBI officer in Northeast DC sparks investigation
WASHINGTON — A shooting involving an off-duty FBI police officer has caused major traffic delays on I-295 in Northeast D.C. Saturday afternoon, the FBI said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. No injuries were...
Maryland high court to resentence DC Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo as juvenile offender
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Feb. 2022 about Maryland's Supreme Court reviewing the D.C. sniper's life sentence. Maryland's high court is requesting a resentencing for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo to be tried as a juvenile offender, according to a Friday announcement. Malvo, who...
Hundreds of unwanted firearms were collected at Rockville's gun buyback
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The line wrapped around the block today for a gun sale event in Rockville – in which people turned in their guns to police. The gun buyback event safely collected hundreds of unwanted firearms at the Rockville City Police Department (RCPD). The program takes place...
Person shot in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
'Gloves up, guns down' | A year later, 'The Thump Yard' continues to work to end gun violence across the DMV
ADELPHI, Md. — A year later, The Thump Yard in Adelphi, Maryland continues to spread a message to the community it serves. "You got to put the gloves up and the guns down, that's our whole motto," founder Jonathan De La Cruz shared. It's a motto that he says...
Girl faces charges as police investigate threats made to blow up Maryland high school, teacher's home
FREDERICK, Md. — A girl is facing charges now that police have identified her as a suspect after threats were made on social media to blow up Walkersville High School, along with a teacher's home. Police were notified of the threats on Saturday around 6 p.m., according to the...
Police: Father, stepmother arrested for 5-year-old's death in Capitol Heights
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 23, 2022, before the pair were arrested. Graphic Content Warning: The content below may be disturbing for some. A father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl are now facing charges related to the child's death in Capitol Heights.
Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
Prolific armed bank robber sentenced to 25 years in Virginia federal court
A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced today to 25 years in federal prison for an armed bank robbery in January 2021 he committed less than a year after being released from prison for a previous string of armed bank robberies.
Washington DC Man Wanted For Prince George's County Mall Shooting Charged With Murder
Police have identified a Washington D.C. man as a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at a mall in Hyattsville, authorities say. Stephon Edward Jones, 33, has been charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20 that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the food court of a mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway, according to Prince George's County police.
New Homicide Under Investigation In Prince George's County: Officials
Another homicide has been reported in Prince George’s County, officials said. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 2000 block of Amherst Road in Hyattsville for a welfare check, according to police. Upon arrival, officers were met with an adult woman inside the...
Parents of Bowie man who was murdered hope someone comes forward
BOWIE, Md. — Detectives need your help finding out who killed a Bowie man. Myles Prentice, 19, was found shot and killed on Aug 19, 2022. “It’s weird because I know it’s real, I know it’s real, but since we haven’t had services yet, I think that’s gonna be really hard,” Tameiko Prentice said.
Five alleged members of 'B Squad' militia group charged in Capitol tunnel attack
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors unsealed a criminal complaint Wednesday charging five alleged members of a Three Percenters militia group known as “B Squad” in connection with the assault on the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Only one of the defendants – Brian Preller, a Florida resident...
Wanted Convicted Felon Busted Attempting To Hide Stolen Gun From Police In Charles County
What started as a routine traffic stop led to fresh charges for a convicted felon who was caught trying to hide a stolen semi-automatic handgun from police that he was prohibited from possessing in Maryland. Capitol Heights resident Ticket Deashon Tucker, 30, was busted with an illegal handgun by members...
Another Frederick County Sheriff Whistleblower Comes Forward
A third whistleblower within the Frederick County Sheriff Office has come forward to reveal the dirty little secrets of the department. Similar to the lawsuit filed by Sergeant Amanda Ensor, claims of hostile work environment, nepotism, lack of training, and harassment have been levied against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
Father, stepmother charged for death of 5-year-old in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A father and stepmother from Prince George's County have been charged in the death of their 5-year-old daughter, according to police. The child, Pradeline Delinois, was found unresponsive by Capitol Heights Police Department officers after they responded to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street on August 18.
2 people stabbed in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
