Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thepressgroup.net
Beloved Woodcliff Schoolhouse still building on success
WOODCLIFF LAKE—Last week we featured the old St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Montvale, sometimes called the Old Stone Church, designed in 1895 by Woodcliff architect Samuel Burrage Reed. With school fast approaching—sorry, kids!—this week we turn to Reed’s other big Pascack Valley project, the Woodcliff schoolhouse.
New Jersey Globe
Erma Gormley, former Sussex county clerk, dies at 86
Erma P. Gormley, a former Sussex county clerk and freeholder, died on August 25. She was 86. She is the fourth woman to serve as a freeholder in New Jersey to die in recent weeks, following Susan Zellman of Sussex, Laurelle Cummings of Camden, and Dorothy Power of Middlesex. Gormley...
Developer says deal to remake Newark hospital into high school is off
A developer who agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district said Friday that the deal was off, and he would convert the building into apartments instead. “The lease is void,” developer Albert Nigri told NJ Advance Media in a...
Greater Morristown, NJ welcomes back Oktoberfest after a 3-year absence
While the summer clock has decided to sprint to the finish line, it is time to look at those fall events that we can still enjoy outdoors. One of these events is the Oktoberfest celebration that the Hillside Hose Co. 1 puts on in Morristown, NJ. After a long three-year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legendary Court Tavern Doorman Reflects on 30 Years at Rock Club
Marc Lanzoff worked the door for three decades at Bobby Albert's famous New Brunswick rock club: the Court Tavern.
Plainfield man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from Plainfield was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:53 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center...
NJ mayor working to address ‘boom’ parties plaguing S.I. residents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Officials in the neighboring Garden State have heard Staten Islanders’ complaints about noisy “boom” parties loud and clear and are working to address the concerns. Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of Staten Island elected officials penned a letter to Christian Bollwage, the...
Venue burns as wedding guests, staff are evacuated
Firefighters from New Jersey and New York aggressively fought to contain a four-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night at The Rockleigh wedding venue in Bergen County, N.J. No injuries were reported, authorities said. “Crews made an aggressive fire attack from both interior and exterior (with) ladders to the top...
RELATED PEOPLE
Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel to get expanded Mass schedule, rector
After an extended period of uncertainty for Roman Catholics who worship at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Montclair, the Archdiocese of Newark announced Saturday, Aug. 27, that the Mass schedule will be expanded significantly and a rector will be installed this fall to oversee the running of the church.
Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park NJ
Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park, New Jersey is part of the massive 577-acre Saddle River County Park. It consists of five parks that are linked by a multi-use path, with circular paths around some ponds. While each park in the system offers a playground we chose to focus on the ones with accessible playgrounds. This was the second accessible playground we visited and it was truly special. The other one is their playground in Ridgewood.
Montclair warns of jury duty scam
If you received a call from the “Montclair County Court” about jury duty service, it may be a scam. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Montclair sent out an alert notice reminding residents to beware of potential online and telephone scams. Recently, members of the community may have received emails...
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
queenoftheclick.com
Nicole Malliotakis Fostered and Found a Home For Dog That Someone Disposed Of
Last month, the Fire Department pulled a dog out of the Harlem River. Nicole Malliotakis met “Aqua” through the ASPCA and decided to foster him. Malliotakis took the dog home and within a week, Malliotakis found the dog a forever home!. Malliotakis said that she still has visiting...
Summit, NJ man charged with murder for woman’s fatal stabbing
SUMMIT — A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Newark on Friday. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Saturday the arrest of Ramunas Katkus, of Summit. He is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Stephens identified the victim as...
themontclairgirl.com
This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows
Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
Bob LuPone, actor from ‘Sopranos’ and MCC Theater co-founder, dead at 76
Actor Bob LuPone, the Tony-nominated founding director of New York’s MCC Theater who appeared in “The Sopranos,” died Saturday of pancreatic cancer. He was 76. LuPone, the brother of Tony winner Patti LuPone, had been in treatment for cancer for three years, Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler of MCC Theater said in a letter Aug. 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Update on carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A carriage horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street a few weeks ago has been retired and moved to a private horse farm outside of New York City. The farm owner says that Ryder is being treated by a veterinarian and is "bright, alert, eating and drinking, and has gained some weight."
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year
New Jersey’s Largest School District Implements Mask Mandate For The Entire School Year Reagan Reese...
Holy wedding fail! Guests evacuated as NJ venue burns (Opinion)
I hope the couple doesn’t believe too much in signs. A couple tying the knot and having their wedding reception at one of New Jersey’s top-rated venues had to run for their lives along with all their guests. It happened Thursday around 6 p.m. at The Rockleigh in Bergen County.
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
Comments / 0