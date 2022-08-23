ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Lakes, NJ

Beloved Woodcliff Schoolhouse still building on success

WOODCLIFF LAKE—Last week we featured the old St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Montvale, sometimes called the Old Stone Church, designed in 1895 by Woodcliff architect Samuel Burrage Reed. With school fast approaching—sorry, kids!—this week we turn to Reed’s other big Pascack Valley project, the Woodcliff schoolhouse.
Erma Gormley, former Sussex county clerk, dies at 86

Erma P. Gormley, a former Sussex county clerk and freeholder, died on August 25. She was 86. She is the fourth woman to serve as a freeholder in New Jersey to die in recent weeks, following Susan Zellman of Sussex, Laurelle Cummings of Camden, and Dorothy Power of Middlesex. Gormley...
Plainfield man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from Plainfield was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:53 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center...
Venue burns as wedding guests, staff are evacuated

Firefighters from New Jersey and New York aggressively fought to contain a four-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night at The Rockleigh wedding venue in Bergen County, N.J. No injuries were reported, authorities said. “Crews made an aggressive fire attack from both interior and exterior (with) ladders to the top...
Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park NJ

Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park, New Jersey is part of the massive 577-acre Saddle River County Park. It consists of five parks that are linked by a multi-use path, with circular paths around some ponds. While each park in the system offers a playground we chose to focus on the ones with accessible playgrounds. This was the second accessible playground we visited and it was truly special. The other one is their playground in Ridgewood.
Montclair warns of jury duty scam

If you received a call from the “Montclair County Court” about jury duty service, it may be a scam. On Thursday, Aug. 25, Montclair sent out an alert notice reminding residents to beware of potential online and telephone scams. Recently, members of the community may have received emails...
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman

A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows

Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
Update on carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A carriage horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street a few weeks ago has been retired and moved to a private horse farm outside of New York City. The farm owner says that Ryder is being treated by a veterinarian and is "bright, alert, eating and drinking, and has gained some weight."
Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
