problems with Monterey12.5.1

I have just upgraded my Macbook to 12.5.1 and am locked out of my desktop files. A 30 minute call to Apple helpline failed to resolve the problem. Any suggestions on how to remedy the situation?. Tony. If you are able to login to your usual account and the desktop...
Apple applies for more 'Reality' trademarks for AR, VR headset

— Apple's preparation for a future AR or VR headset launch is continuing, with the company applying for more trademarks using the "Reality" name in a number of territories.
iPhone 12 and up might get satellite communication in 2023

According to the companies, over half a million square miles of US land -- plus surrounding ocean -- cannot receive cell signals at present. Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert propose utilising SpaceX's Starlink satellites to address the issue. "The important thing about this is that it means there are...
US DOJ prepping antitrust case against Apple

— An anti-trust lawsuit from the Department of Justice is reportedly in the early stages of construction, further amping up the government's efforts to rein in Apple.
Elon Musk and T-Mobile try beating Apple with satellite vaporware

We won't know until September 7 whether it's true that Apple's iPhone 14 will include satellite-based communications for users in areas without cell coverage. However, based on evidence of Apple's research and deals over the last two years, plus a studied reading of the "Far Out" press invitation, it does look likely.
