Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

How Alabama fans hilariously interpret a Nick Saban smile

What does it mean that whenever Nick Saban smiles, laughs, tells a joke or seems generally amused, it makes news or trends online?. Sports media often makes a big deal whenever they learn Saban enjoys a giggle once in a while when the intense Alabama football coach isn’t solely focused on his team’s preparation or improvement.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How to survive an Alabama gameday, according to Solomon Missouri

Alabama football gameday takes a toll mentally and physically. Surviving a Saturday in the fall takes preparation, and someone is here to talk some sense into us before we wander into trouble this season. The FOG Advisory podcast, cohosted by Reckon editor John Hammontree and University of Alabama instructor Brian...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Utah State fan flashes 'We Want Bama' sign after UConn win, gets chance Saturday

It may be a new season, but old habits die hard when it comes to playing the Alabama Crimson Tide. Utah State, which travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to play Nick Saban’s No. 1-ranked team, rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat UConn over the weekend 31-20. As the game went final, the cameras caught a fan with one of those “We Want Bama” signs. Too often, those signs pop up among fan bases that don’t get the chance to play Alabama.
LOGAN, UT
AL.com

Nothing but net for former Alabama standout in gold-glove moment

Richmond Flying Squirrels catcher Brett Auerbach might have turned in minor league baseball’s catch of the year on Saturday night – and catcher is not even the former Alabama standout’s primary position. In a Double-A Eastern League game on Saturday night, Akron RubberDucks first baseman Micah Pries...
RICHMOND, CA
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

Former UAB standout on an NFL 'teeter-totter'

As defensive end for the Cleveland Browns, Alex Wright is a long way from playing AHSAA Class 1A football with the Elba Tigers. But after starting on Sunday in the Browns’ second preseason game, the rookie from UAB thinks he just might be catching on to the NFL brand of football.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Person
Levi Randolph
Person
Nick Saban
AL.com

Comeback Town: Was hosting the World Games a mistake?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When the World Games ended last month, it looked like Birmingham was the big winner. It appeared Birmingham had pulled off the World Games without a hitch. Lots of positive PR. Big pats on the back by political and business...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
#College Football#American Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2jvAaUD Get more …. via...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

