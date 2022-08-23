Read full article on original website
How Alabama fans hilariously interpret a Nick Saban smile
What does it mean that whenever Nick Saban smiles, laughs, tells a joke or seems generally amused, it makes news or trends online?. Sports media often makes a big deal whenever they learn Saban enjoys a giggle once in a while when the intense Alabama football coach isn’t solely focused on his team’s preparation or improvement.
How to survive an Alabama gameday, according to Solomon Missouri
Alabama football gameday takes a toll mentally and physically. Surviving a Saturday in the fall takes preparation, and someone is here to talk some sense into us before we wander into trouble this season. The FOG Advisory podcast, cohosted by Reckon editor John Hammontree and University of Alabama instructor Brian...
Utah State fan flashes ‘We Want Bama’ sign after UConn win, gets chance Saturday
It may be a new season, but old habits die hard when it comes to playing the Alabama Crimson Tide. Utah State, which travels to Tuscaloosa on Saturday to play Nick Saban’s No. 1-ranked team, rallied from a 14-0 deficit to defeat UConn over the weekend 31-20. As the game went final, the cameras caught a fan with one of those “We Want Bama” signs. Too often, those signs pop up among fan bases that don’t get the chance to play Alabama.
Nothing but net for former Alabama standout in gold-glove moment
Richmond Flying Squirrels catcher Brett Auerbach might have turned in minor league baseball’s catch of the year on Saturday night – and catcher is not even the former Alabama standout’s primary position. In a Double-A Eastern League game on Saturday night, Akron RubberDucks first baseman Micah Pries...
God doesn’t play favorites, but this Alabama church sign says ‘Roll Tide’
A church in Tuscaloosa brought back an oldie but a goodie for its sign to make fans smile just a week away from college football season. Trinity United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, located a couple of blocks down Paul W. Bryant Drive from Bryant-Denny Stadium, often posts lighthearted messages on their marquee out front.
Alabama vs. Utah State tickets: $20 seats available for Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosts Utah State in a Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 3. There are a number of seats at reasonable prices. Utah State is coming off a 31-20 win over UConn in a Week 0 matchup. Logan Bonner threw...
Former UAB standout on an NFL ‘teeter-totter’
As defensive end for the Cleveland Browns, Alex Wright is a long way from playing AHSAA Class 1A football with the Elba Tigers. But after starting on Sunday in the Browns’ second preseason game, the rookie from UAB thinks he just might be catching on to the NFL brand of football.
Former Alabama, Fayette County QB Lance Tucker returns to home state to face Hoover
One of Alabama’s native sons returns home tonight. Former Fayette County quarterback and head coach Lance Tucker brings his Bartlett, Tenn., team to the Birmingham area to play perennial power Hoover. Coaching in a new state, Tucker wants his team and fans to experience a Friday night in Alabama.
How UAB commits performed in Week 2 of high school football
The high school football season is in its second week and UAB commitments are finding early success with their teams. Here’s a look at how UAB commits faired in the second week of action:. Jaxon Potter, QB, Santa Margarita (Calif.): Potter finished 21-of-34 passing for 289 yards and 4...
Comeback Town: Was hosting the World Games a mistake?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When the World Games ended last month, it looked like Birmingham was the big winner. It appeared Birmingham had pulled off the World Games without a hitch. Lots of positive PR. Big pats on the back by political and business...
Clay-Chalkville’s playmakers stand out in 6A title rematch, help beat Hueytown
The AHSAA Class 6A title rematch had a few new faces and a couple of redefined roles. Hueytown was still looking for revenge after a late comeback last November came too late. But Clay-Chalkville entered Friday night after its starting quarterback and running back graduated. One junior wide receiver was unavailable for the second straight game.
18-year-old gets struck by lightning on her first day of college
Pensacola, Fla. — A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning. Emma Eggler, 18, survived, which her doctors say is a miracle. "A lot of doctors told me I should buy a lottery ticket because I was lucky," Eggler...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
6 September festivals you’ll want to attend in the Birmingham area
We can’t promise fall temperatures in Alabama during the month of September. But as the weather cools slightly, the festival calendar heats up. Here are six festivals you won’t want to miss in the Birmingham area, from a street-centric event with abundant artworks to a vibrant outdoor celebration of Hispanic culture.
‘The future of BPD’: Police chief promotes 37 to new ranks
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond has promoted more than three dozen officers, calling them the future of the department. “Hard work does pay off,’’ Thurmond said in the Friday ceremony. “You will be shaping the future of the department and preparing others to take your position someday.”
25-year-old shot, critically injured while in vehicle on Tuscaloosa’s McFarland Boulevard
A male was critically injured in a Tuscaloosa shooting on Saturday evening. The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. on McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Tuscaloosa police received 911 calls reporting someone was firing shots into a vehicle. A victim showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center shortly after. Tuscaloosa Violent...
Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Man killed in shooting at Birmingham apartments Subscribe to WVTM on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2jvAaUD Get more …. via...
Police: Body found in burned home identified as missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department said Wednesday that a body found in a burned home two weeks ago has been identified as a man who went missing on Aug. 8. Learn more in the video above. The Jefferson County coroner identified the victim as 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart...
