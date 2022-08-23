Read full article on original website
Virginia health officials projecting first decrease in overdose deaths since before the pandemic
NORFOLK, Va. — New data on fatal drug overdoses in Virginia suggests this year could be the first time there’s been a decrease in deaths since 2018. The Virginia Department of Health recorded 642 fatal drug overdoses in the first quarter of this year compared with 688 in the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2018 showed a decrease of 51 deaths to 346 compared with 2017, and that year went on to show an overall drop in deaths from the prior year.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 21.5%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Inside Nova
Counties with the oldest homes in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
More Ohioans sickened by E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s
More Ohioans have reported that they are infected with a recent outbreak of E. coli linked to a popular fast food restaurant. According to the Center for Disease Control a total of 84 illnesses have been reported in four states — 47 more than the total reported on Aug. 19.
NBC12
Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
Virginia is in an agreement to follow California's emissions standards as part of a bill passed in 2021 under former Governor Ralph Northam, according to the Associated Press. On Thursday, Aug. 25, The California Resources Board put the state on track to completely phase out new vehicles not powered by hydrogen or electricity by 2035.
Here are the top 20 places Virginians are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Virginia are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Virginia in 2019.
WDBJ7.com
Feeding Southwest Virginia continues to advocate for increased SNAP benefits
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the pandemic, SNAP benefits were increased. But the future of the increased benefits continues to be unclear as the program is on a month to month renewal process. “SNAP benefits were increased during COVID, so they are being decreased and they will probably be decreased...
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia
California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded. In a Thursday email obtained by the Mercury, Assistant Attorney General Michael Jagels […] The post California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
First responders urge community to wear seatbelts after two fatal Virginia crashes
Local first responders across the Richmond area are urging members of the public to use their seatbelts whenever they're on the road. This push comes after Virginia State Police investigate two fatal car crashes this week which both people who passed away from the accidents were not wearing their seatbelts.
Virginia State Fair announces extended list of agricultural attractions, including dairy-themed programs
The annual Virginia State Fair has announced it will feature an expanded list of agricultural attractions at this year's ten-day event, which is slated to run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.
Virginia man known worldwide for his slingshot skills: 'It was a gift'
Virginia man known worldwide for his slingshot skills: 'It was a gift'. If you're ever searching for Mone Waller, you should always aim for his backyard. It's where the Charles City man hones his hobby every day.
Food City donates $30K to Feeding Southwest Virginia for Mobile Marketplace
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – One of the region’s largest grocery providers made a donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia and its initiative to provide easy access to fresh food for people in rural communities. Food City presented a check for $30,000 to the non-profit’s Mobile Marketplace on Friday morning. The Mobile Marketplace “provides fresh food and […]
theunionstar.com
New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks
Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a wide variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab pot Christmas trees could be the ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The crab pot Christmas tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has been nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. According to a press release from the N.C. Chamber, there are 80 nominees this year,...
Virginia Emergency COVID-19 SNAP Benefits Will Be Released September 16th
(Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock Images) Relief is on the way for families struggling to make ends meet and those who are worried about feeding their families in September. In fact, a recent study published by ABC 13 news, the study found the national average for groceries is $355.50 a month per person; however, the average cost in Virginia is only $298.01.
Augusta Free Press
Medicaid expansion provides crucial resources for Virginia health centers
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce prescription costs for Americans, but expansion of Medicaid in Virginia has reduced healthcare costs for Virginians. Sen. Tim Kaine held a roundtable at Rockbridge Area Health Center in Lexington Wednesday with...
Virginia DMV ‘dings’ drivers, passengers who won’t buckle up
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is renewing its message to drivers and passengers that buckling up can save their lives. The agency has launched a video campaign that targets the estimated 18% of Virginians who don’t wear their seat belts. “Vehicles have this feature and it’s annoying for...
Big battle being waged in Virginia over little fish
CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — There is a big debate raging over a little fish. That fish is the Atlantic menhaden, also known as a bunker. Some aquatic experts have called the menhaden the most important fish in the ocean because they serve as food for so many fish and marine animals. “Every sportfish there […]
