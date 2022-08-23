ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia health officials projecting first decrease in overdose deaths since before the pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. — New data on fatal drug overdoses in Virginia suggests this year could be the first time there’s been a decrease in deaths since 2018. The Virginia Department of Health recorded 642 fatal drug overdoses in the first quarter of this year compared with 688 in the first quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2018 showed a decrease of 51 deaths to 346 compared with 2017, and that year went on to show an overall drop in deaths from the prior year.
NBC12

Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
Virginia Mercury

California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia

California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded.  In a Thursday email obtained by the Mercury, Assistant Attorney General Michael Jagels […] The post California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WJHL

Food City donates $30K to Feeding Southwest Virginia for Mobile Marketplace

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – One of the region’s largest grocery providers made a donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia and its initiative to provide easy access to fresh food for people in rural communities. Food City presented a check for $30,000 to the non-profit’s Mobile Marketplace on Friday morning. The Mobile Marketplace “provides fresh food and […]
New updates for hunting opportunities at Virginia State Parks

Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a wide variety of hunting opportunities. Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.
Medicaid expansion provides crucial resources for Virginia health centers

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Inflation Reduction Act will reduce prescription costs for Americans, but expansion of Medicaid in Virginia has reduced healthcare costs for Virginians. Sen. Tim Kaine held a roundtable at Rockbridge Area Health Center in Lexington Wednesday with...
Big battle being waged in Virginia over little fish

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — There is a big debate raging over a little fish. That fish is the Atlantic menhaden, also known as a bunker. Some aquatic experts have called the menhaden the most important fish in the ocean because they serve as food for so many fish and marine animals. “Every sportfish there […]
