Jaylen Moody details going up against Jahmyr Gibbs in practice: 'He's one of a kind'

Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Jahmyr Gibbs’ addition at Alabama could add a whole new layer to the offense. Jaylen Moody gets a unique perspective on that in practice, going against Gibbs every day.

So far, the Georgia Tech transfer is making quite an impression.

“Gibbs, he’s a special talent, man,” Moody told reporters Tuesday. “One of a kind. Really fast, real slippery. He’s special. A guy that I love to go against every day. Makes me better every day having the chance to go against him. A really good kid.”

Gibbs put up decent numbers at Georgia Tech last season before entering the transfer portal, rushing for 589 yards and a touchdown as the Yellow Jackets struggled to a 3-9 record. But he became one of the most sought-after transfers in the portal, coming in at No. 3 in the 2021 On3 Transfer Portal Rankings before committing to Alabama.

Much of the attention will go to Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and the Alabama passing game, but Gibbs’ addition will add quite a boost to the running game. The Crimson Tide lost last year’s leading rusher, Brian Robinson Jr., to the NFL Draft, meaning they have to replace that production.

But even last year, Alabama didn’t have much depth in the backfield. Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns, but the next closest rusher was Trey Sanders, who totaled 314 yards and two touchdowns. With Gibbs in the fold and Sanders back for another go-round, Moody said the running backs have taken strides throughout training camp as Week 1 gets closer.

“I have seen a lot of improvement in the running game,” Moody said. “We’ve got some good backs and they bring it every day. When you come to practice, you’ve got to bring your A-game because if not, they can get the best of you.”