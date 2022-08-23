ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing

After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
DENVER, CO
Raiders Trade: 4 Possible Targets To Deal With Right Tackle Issues

The Las Vegas Raiders take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in two weeks, yet the hole at right tackle remains wide open. The front office reportedly dislikes the options available via free agency. If the Raiders’ Week 1 starter is on another roster, here are some names to keep an eye on as possible trade targets.
NFL
Steelers HC Reveals A New Starting QB Update

It will be difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger. He kept on playing through injuries and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise. But the show must go on even if he has retired after 18 seasons. That said, the Steelers have three options to choose from.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bills preparing to move on from P Matt Araiza?

The Buffalo Bills have faced criticism for their handling of the situation surrounding punter Matt Araiza, and a new report suggests the team may be getting ready to part ways with the rookie. Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a minor while at San Diego...
NFL
Kenny Pickett Is Making NFL Rookie History

It looks like the decision to select Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is paying off for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After becoming the only quarterback selected in round one, the Steelers gave him a four-year, $14 million contract. But his performance during preseason shows that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Even without top pick Jameson Williams, Lions offense has sizzle

To save a roster spot, the Lions moved prized rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams to the reserve/NFI (non-football injury) list Tuesday. Players on this list don’t account for a roster spot but must miss at least the first four games of the season. All teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
Why Rams coach Sean McVay must give RB Cam Akers the rock

Rams head coach Sean McVay recently told The Athletic that he has two starting running backs, third-year player Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, now in his fourth season. However, it is clear Akers is worthy of RB1 status, despite an ineffective return from a torn right Achilles injury late last season.
NFL
David Bakhtiari, Robert Tonyan reveal hilarious prank Brett Favre played on Aaron Rodgers

It is a tradition in professional sports for veteran players to have some fun at the expense of rookies. On a recent podcast episode of "Bussin’ with the Boys ," David Bakhtiari and Robert Tonyan were planning some pranks to pull on the rookies. For inspiration, they looked back to Brett Favre and a classic prank he did on then-rookie quarterback Aaron Rodgers:
NFL
Bills Worked Out Four Punters

Charlton, 24, signed with the Panthers in July as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to win the competition for the starting punting job as a rookie, but the team released him in November of 2021. Charlton spent three days on...
NFL
Raiders Legend Buries OL Alex Leatherwood During Broadcast

To say it’s been a rough offseason and preseason for Las Vegas Raiders second-year lineman Alex Leatherwood is an understatement. Things were off to a positive start with his social media posts showing he was working out and doing his best to get ready. Regrettably, that hasn’t translated onto the actual football field.
NFL
Kyle Shanahan Comments On The Status Of Trey Lance

For the San Francisco 49ers, the preseason is over, and it’s now time for them to prepare for the start of the regular season. They will begin the schedule on Sept. 11 versus the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, and as many have anticipated for months, Trey Lance will be starting for them at the quarterback spot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

