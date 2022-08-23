ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Yes, ‘The Bear’ Chocolate Cake Tastes as Decadent as it Looks

Loaf Lounge, a new cafe, debuted last weekend in Avondale. While the owners prepared to open, co-owner and ace baker Sarah Mispagel (Sepia, Proxi) served as a consultant for The Bear, the FX TV show based on a fictional Chicago Italian beef stand. Mispagel created the sweets depicted on screen and allowed actor Lionel Boyce, who plays Marcus, to apply a final touch. Mispagel’s work included a scrumptious chocolate cake that made viewers take note. A hulking slice of that cake is now available at Loaf Lounge for $7.50. How does the cake taste? Read on to find out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

The Best Dishes Eater Dallas Ate in August

The amount of excellent food available in Dallas is dizzying, yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With your Eater Dallas editor dining out frequently, that means coming across lots of standout dishes and drinks that need to be shared. The E-Bar Queso at E-Bar Tex-Mex.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

Just What Williamsburg Needs: A Department of Health-Approved Dog Cafe

The most dog-friendly cafe in the East Village — Boris & Horton, named after the owners’ dogs — appears to be expanding to Brooklyn. The team applied for a liquor license at 510 Driggs Avenue, between North 8th and 9th streets, for a forthcoming Williamsburg cafe, according to WhatNowNY. The business bills itself as New York’s first dog-friendly cafe approved by the Department of Health, where owners can bring their dogs inside to hang out in designated areas of the space. The Williamsburg cafe is set to open sometime in early 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy