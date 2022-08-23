The most dog-friendly cafe in the East Village — Boris & Horton, named after the owners’ dogs — appears to be expanding to Brooklyn. The team applied for a liquor license at 510 Driggs Avenue, between North 8th and 9th streets, for a forthcoming Williamsburg cafe, according to WhatNowNY. The business bills itself as New York’s first dog-friendly cafe approved by the Department of Health, where owners can bring their dogs inside to hang out in designated areas of the space. The Williamsburg cafe is set to open sometime in early 2023.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO