A repeat drunk driving offender has been sentenced to jail time after a crash earlier this year in The Villages. Robin Rose Sharpe, 58, who lives in the Rail’s End mobile home community in Wildwood, was sentenced to 10 days in jail this past week after pleading no contest to charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. In addition to jail time, she was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO