19-year-old pointed rifle at Haines City officers, caused crash that hurt 4 people: police
Haines City police arrested a man who was involved in a wreck Saturday afternoon that left two officers and two civilians hospitalized.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex. He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat. Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one...
WCJB
MCSO is investigating a deadly assault in Citra
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. Around 7:40 Sunday morning deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on NE 134th Place in Citra where one of the people involved was killed.
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with punching the other car’s driver after crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Brandon Doyle, 40, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary and battery after his vehicle was involved in a crash, then he allegedly walked over to the other vehicle and punched the driver multiple times. At 11:05 a.m. yesterday, Doyle’s vehicle was involved in...
Deputies investigating after man found dead inside Marion County home
CITRA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home near Citra on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to the home off North East 134th Place after getting a report of an assault. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Riverview man dies in motorcycle crash near Tampa
A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.
WCJB
Two people arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances in Fanning Springs
FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on charges for possession of controlled substances after a traffic stop in Fanning Springs. Deputies pulled over Cleveland Moore, 34, and his passenger Lila Jackson on Friday for a traffic stop. After searching his car, officers found...
ocala-news.com
Two killed after sedan veers off I-75, strikes trees in Alachua County
Two people traveling on Interstate 75 in Alachua County were killed on Friday after their vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees. Shortly after 5:05 p.m., the sedan was traveling northbound on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the sedan was near mile marker 380, it veered off the roadway to the left, and the front of the vehicle collided with a tree.
‘He flung me’: Hastings man says St. Johns County sheriff’s deputies mistook him for wanted suspect
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is speaking out after he says a St. Johns County sheriff’s deputy mistook him for a suspect wanted on a warrant and slammed him against a wall at his own house. “I’m scared! That man snatched me! He snatched me! He...
villages-news.com
Repeat DUI offender sentenced to jail time after crash in The Villages
A repeat drunk driving offender has been sentenced to jail time after a crash earlier this year in The Villages. Robin Rose Sharpe, 58, who lives in the Rail’s End mobile home community in Wildwood, was sentenced to 10 days in jail this past week after pleading no contest to charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. In addition to jail time, she was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
fox35orlando.com
Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say
OCALA, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police. Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.
Fatal crash in Flagler County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman
A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
click orlando
News4Jax.com
19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
WCJB
Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
ocala-news.com
WCJB
Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday evening. Lake City Police officials responded to calls of a 19-year-old shot on Southeast Putnam Street at 5 p.m. yesterday. When they got there, the victim was talking...
