Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Gainesville man arrested for murder during an armed robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested Patrick Watson for acting as the leader of a fatal armed robbery. A GPD incident report says Watson led a team of three others to break into a home to steal valuables on July 29. One member of the group shot one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after trying to pawn stolen electronics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Michael Redic on Tuesday after he admitted being responsible for a string of burglaries at The Retreat apartment complex. He admitted stealing electronics and backpacks from three different apartments at The Retreat. Two of these incidents happened on Monday and one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

MCSO is investigating a deadly assault in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an assault that left one man dead. Around 7:40 Sunday morning deputies responded to a call about an assault at a home on NE 134th Place in Citra where one of the people involved was killed.
CITRA, FL
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
Alachua County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Alachua County, FL
Riverview, FL
Crime & Safety
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Riverview, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man charged with punching the other car’s driver after crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – James Brandon Doyle, 40, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with burglary and battery after his vehicle was involved in a crash, then he allegedly walked over to the other vehicle and punched the driver multiple times. At 11:05 a.m. yesterday, Doyle’s vehicle was involved in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Two killed after sedan veers off I-75, strikes trees in Alachua County

Two people traveling on Interstate 75 in Alachua County were killed on Friday after their vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees. Shortly after 5:05 p.m., the sedan was traveling northbound on I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the sedan was near mile marker 380, it veered off the roadway to the left, and the front of the vehicle collided with a tree.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Repeat DUI offender sentenced to jail time after crash in The Villages

A repeat drunk driving offender has been sentenced to jail time after a crash earlier this year in The Villages. Robin Rose Sharpe, 58, who lives in the Rail’s End mobile home community in Wildwood, was sentenced to 10 days in jail this past week after pleading no contest to charges of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. In addition to jail time, she was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found shot to death on Ocala road, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A 45-year-old man was found shot to death on an Ocala road Saturday morning, according to police. Officers of the Ocala Police Department responded to the area of NW 21st Court after receiving a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a shooting and a man lying in the road motionless.
OCALA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Fatal crash in Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman

A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old shot in head in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Friday evening in Lake City and was rushed to the trauma center of a local hospital, police said. Investigators said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report that someone had been...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
SANTA FE, FL
ocala-news.com

OPD detectives investigating fatal shooting of 45-year-old man in NW Ocala

A 45-year-old man was fatally shot in northwest Ocala on Saturday morning, and the Ocala Police Department is turning to the public for any information that may help the homicide investigation. Shortly before 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, OPD received a call advising that a shooting had occurred near...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Lake City man hospitalized after being shot in head

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Lake City was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head Friday evening. Lake City Police officials responded to calls of a 19-year-old shot on Southeast Putnam Street at 5 p.m. yesterday. When they got there, the victim was talking...
LAKE CITY, FL

