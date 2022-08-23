Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
This M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch with 32GB RAM is $354 off, plus $60 off AppleCare
An exclusive $354 discount brings the cost of thehigh-end M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch down to just $2,545. Plus, save $60 on three years of AppleCare.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Aug. 27: Up to $310 off M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, $150 off 75-inch LG 4K Smart TV, $25 gift card with Beats Fit Pro, more!
Saturday's bestdeals include $500 off the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Mini-LED monitor, an 11-inch iPad Pro for $729, and much more.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Aug. 28: $160 off Apple Watch Series 7, $1,500 off 85-inch Samsung QLED TV, $200 Anker 521 Power Station, more!
Sunday's bestdeals include a selection of scratch-and-dent iPhones, $400 off a 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, $21 off a 2TB Teamgroup SSD, and much more.
Apple Insider
MacBook Pro price war: $400 off 14-inch & 16-inch models, 13-inch prices as low as $899
A month-end price war has broken out onApple MacBook Pro models, with 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations $400 off and prices as low as $1,599. The 13-inch line is also discounted heavily, starting at $899.99.
Apple Insider
problems with Monterey12.5.1
I have just upgraded my Macbook to 12.5.1 and am locked out of my desktop files. A 30 minute call to Apple helpline failed to resolve the problem. Any suggestions on how to remedy the situation?. Tony. If you are able to login to your usual account and the desktop...
Apple Insider
Apple applies for more 'Reality' trademarks for AR, VR headset
Apple's preparation for a future AR or VR headset launch is continuing, with the company applying for more trademarks using the "Reality" name in a number of territories.
Apple Insider
Apple releases fourth macOS Ventura public beta
A day after seeding a developer version, Apple has released the fourth beta build of its upcoming macOS Ventura update to members of its public software testing program. The new public beta version can be downloaded from Apple's Beta Software Program portal, or as an over-the-air update on devices with the proper configuration profile installed.
Apple Insider
Apple's talent scouting Platoon firm launches app for artists
Apple has quietly released Platoon for Artists, an app from its music talent division aimed at helping musicians manage their careers. Four years after Apple bought Platoon, the UK-based talent-scouting company, it has now released an official app. Solely aimed at artists who have signed with Platoon -- presumably such as Billie Eilish -- it is intended for career management.
Apple Insider
TSMC's 3nm chips won't be ready in time for 2022 MacBook Pros, Kuo says
In a tweet on Friday, Kuo reiterated his prediction that upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would sport new chips based on TSMC's existing 5nm production process. That runs counter to other reports suggesting that the models would have 3nm chips. According to Kuo, components must be...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Event, iPadOS 16.1 Delays, and Mac Self-Service Repair on the AppleInsider Podca...
Apple's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event has been announced, plus iPadOS 16.1 is now officially delayed, and Apple launches self-service repair for Macs. Apple self-repair program, Apple event invite, and sharing locations in Find My on the AppleInsider Podcast. It's unusual for there to be an Apple event on a...
Apple Insider
How to manage Apple Mail previous recipients on iOS 15
Cleaning up the Apple Mail previous recipients will make things a lot simpler for folks that rely on theiPhone to get the job done. Here's how to get it done on iOS.
