kicdam.com
Spencer Tigers
Listen to 102.5 FM and 1240 AM KICD this season for Spencer Tiger Football with Sports Director Steven Cutler!. Friday, September 9th – Spencer vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic. Friday, September 16th – Spencer vs. Sioux Center. Friday, September 23rd – Spencer vs. Denison Schleswig. Friday, September 30th...
kicdam.com
Black Tie Black Leather Affair Sets Record Attendance in Sixth Year of Shayla Bee Fundraiser
Milford, IA (KICD)– Okoboji Classic Cars on the west side of Milford was about more than the vehicles Saturday night as the sixth annual Black Tie Black Leather Affair for the Shayla Bee Foundation took over the building. One of the many highlights was learning a new record was...
kicdam.com
Clay County Health Update: Dysphagia
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Do you ever have issues when it comes swallowing things like food or beverages? If so, it may be time to see your doctor. Laura Johnson is a Speech and Language Pathologist for Spencer Hospital. She says dysphagia is a condition that can affect people of all ages from birth to elderly.
kicdam.com
Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
kicdam.com
Home Base For Long Time Fair Vendor Goes Up in Flames
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
kicdam.com
Clay County Fair Brings New Activities To Town Along With Near Record Number of Vendors
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Fair is two weeks away and the annual Media Day was held Friday afternoon to give an idea of some of the changes for this year. Among the updates given by CEO Jeremy Parsons is the fact that The Fair appears to be back at full strength after the pandemic.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Injured In Little Rock Mishap
Little Rock, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman was taken to the hospital as the result of a mishap in Little Rock Friday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 2:00 Friday afternoon, 80-year-old Erma Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart northbound by the Town and Country Building in Little Rock, when her golf cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides for the Little Rock Corn Show. According to authorities, the impact of the golf cart striking the portable power supply caused the power supply to strike a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera Kroese of Sioux Falls.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Welcomes Two New Deputies, Gets Ready For Further Changes
Orange City, Iowa — Two new faces are patrolling the roads and keeping the peace — serving and protecting — in Sioux County. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies have joined their ranks. They are Deputy Sheriff Alex Bakker and Deputy Sheriff Agustin Martinez. They tell us that both deputies began their careers and honorably served as officers of the Sioux Center Police Department.
siouxlandnews.com
GAME OF THE WEEK: Lions leave no doubt in huge win over BHRV
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Week 1's game of the week featured two heavy hitters out of Northwest Iowa; last years 2A semifinalists, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; and last years 3A runners up, Boyden Hull-Rock Valley. This year the Lions produced an incredible performance in the season opener, defeating the Nighthawks...
Iowa Lake Tests Over 10 Times Acceptable Limit For E. Coli
The biggest natural lake in Iowa has tested positive for a very high level of E. Coli. According to KCCI, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found that Spirit Lake in northwest Iowa by Okoboji contained over 10 times the acceptable limit of the E. Coli bacteria. The DNR says...
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
kicdam.com
Hospital Board of Trustees Agrees To Sell Revenue Bonds To Help Fund Emergency Department Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Hospital Board of Trustees approved a resolution last week to start the process of selling revenue bonds. President Bill Bumgarner says the plan is to at least partially help fund the Emergency Department project. Vice President of Finance and Compliance Stacy Mol went through...
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
kicdam.com
Second Person Sentenced in Palo Alto County Murder Case
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The second person charged in a 2020 Palo Alto County murder case has been sentenced to several years in prison. 23-year-old Brice Colling will spend ten years behind bars after changing his plea to guilty in exchange for his first degree murder charge being reduced to voluntary manslaughter.
nwestiowa.com
Brommer Sanitation urges battery caution
SIOUX CENTER—Brommer Sanitation in Sioux Center is requesting that its clients bring in lithium batteries separate from other recycling or garbage materials to its office for safe disposal. This move is in response to a June 29 fire caused by a lithium battery at Van’s Sanitation, a sanitation and...
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance In Sheldon Church Sends Sibley Man To Jail
Sheldon, Iowa — A disturbance at a Sheldon church Sunday evening has led to criminal charges against a Sibley man. According to authorities, police were called to the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening to the report of someone trying to fight with people.
