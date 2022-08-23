Read full article on original website
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Navy Times
Two Navy ships transit Taiwan Strait, first since Pelosi visit
TAIPEI, Taiwan — The U.S. Navy sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. The guided missile cruisers Antietam and...
Navy Times
New book on Mullah Omar and the Taliban offers hard lessons for the US
On the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the focus is rightfully on the chaotic and deadly evacuation of refugees, allies, and Westerners that swamped Kabul International Airport last summer. But after reflecting on the Afghans left behind to live under the Taliban, the 10 civilians the U.S....
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’
Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
RNC fires national spokesperson
Paris Dennard had been serving as the Republican National Committee's national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the committee.
Navy Times
Report: US Coast Guard ship denied port call in Solomons
BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was recently unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands, according to reports, an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation.
Retiring AP reporter chronicles 4 decades covering Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the waning moments of Democrats’ four-decade hold on the House, I saw a gesture that seems unthinkable today. On the evening of Nov. 29, 1994, they let the top Republican preside, briefly, over the chamber. It was a display of respect and affection toward...
Navy Times
Biden commemorates ‘heroes’ killed 1 year ago in Kabul airport attack
President Joe Biden on Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the Afghanistan terrorist attack that killed 13 U.S. servicemembers, vowing to “continue to hunt down terrorists who seek to harm the United States” even without an American military presence in country anymore. But Republican lawmakers said the somber...
Business Insider
Official records would 'just disappear' after Trump took them, former White House press secretary says
Stephanie Grisham told The Washington Post that Trump would often store classified information haphazardly in boxes that traveled with him.
Navy Times
Underdeveloped brain led to 2006 bank heist, jailed ex-Ranger claims
Former U.S. Army Ranger Luke Sommer has spent the past 15 years in Florida’s Coleman II maximum-security federal prison. The dual U.S.-Canadian citizen was sentenced to 24 years in 2008 for orchestrating a 2006 bank heist in Tacoma, Washington, in which Sommer, two other Rangers and two Canadian nationals stormed the building with rifles, body armor, and grenades, before making off with $54,011 just two-and-a-half minutes after entering the bank.
