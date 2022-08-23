Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Douglas County man arrested after reportedly stealing vehicle, leading deputies on a pursuit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - An Oakland man was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a vehicle pursuit early Friday morning, police said. On Friday, at about 6:30 a.m., police said they received reports of a stolen vehicle from the S-mart on Highway 99N in Wilbur while the owner was still inside.
KTVL
Escaped horse leads to single vehicle crash in Roseburg
Douglas County, Ore. — A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Douglas County, causing a non-injury crash Saturday afternoon. On August 27 at 2:20 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. horse accident in the 6800-block of Lookingglass Road.
kezi.com
Police investigating arson behind Sutherlin Bi-Mart
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Police are investigating a fire behind the Bi-Mart in Sutherlin Friday afternoon as arson. Officers and fire crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. Friday. Officials said a pile of wooden pallets was burning behind the Bi-Mart with direct flame impingement to the building....
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER DRIVING WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION
A Roseburg man was jailed after he was seen driving with expired registration on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 11:00 p.m. officers observed the man driving an SUV near the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Floed Street. The 44-year old was identified and found to have a failure to appear warrant. He was taken into custody without incident and held on $7,500 bail.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 6:19 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 126W near milepost 29. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Chevrolet Colorado, operated by Chad Colborn (39)...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASSING
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged trespassing incident on Wednesday. The RPD report said about 9:20 p.m. officers found the 32-year old inside a building belonging to the city’s parks department in the 2000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway, after hours, despite the presence of two “Employees Only” signs. The woman was given multiple warnings to leave the building, but refused.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGEDLY DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED
Roseburg Police jailed a man after he was allegedly seen driving while suspended, on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. an officer watched the 32-year old park a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street, knowing him to be suspended. The officer detained him and contacted his probation officer, who also wanted him detained.
kezi.com
Days Creek man found seriously injured seven hours after truck rolls down embankment
DAYS CREEK, Ore. -- A Days Creek man is seriously injured after the truck he was driving rolled 150 feet down an embankment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Steven Kremer, 57, of Days Creek was trapped in his pickup truck for more than seven hours from Friday night into Saturday morning before a neighbor heard him yelling for help.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 12:53 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound brown Chevrolet pickup, operated...
KATU.com
One killed, three hurt when driver crashes into tree off Highway 126W in Lane County
An Oregon man died and three other people were hurt Saturday morning when a driver crashed into a tree off of Highway 126W west of Walton. Oregon State Police said Chad Colborn, 39, of Florence, was driving west on the highway in a Chevy Colorado when at about 6:20 a.m. he missed a corner, went off the road, and struck a tree.
kezi.com
Man dead following crash on Highway 42 near Tenmile
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Troopers said just before 1 p.m. Friday, they responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64 near Tenmile. Troopers said Bruce Tims, 56, of Dillard was driving westbound in a brown Chevrolet truck when he went into the ditch, through a fence, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Douglas Co., Aug. 24
On Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4,000 block of Dole Road, Myrtle Creek. This was another of the large scale illegal operations like we’ve been repeatedly seeing in the area, often times owned and operated by foreign drug cartels. This particular location was raided twice by DINT in 2013, also for illegal marijuana operations. Tuesday, DINT detectives arrived at the location and found several large greenhouses completely surrounding the residence, full of live marijuana plants, as well as the hillsides around the residence terraced with hundreds of growing marijuana plants. The residence was being used as sleeping quarters and work area for a large scale commercial operation. The adjacent shop area was being used as an indoor growing area as well as marijuana processing area. Once again there were major water use violations, dangerous electrical code violations, as well as environmental wreckage from misuse of pesticides and fertilizers. These issues have been common problems with these unlawful grow sites. In total DINT seized 2,154 live marijuana plants, and 1,900 pounds of processed marijuana ready for market. No one was located on the property at the time of the search warrant, but the investigation is continuing and arrests are anticipated.
kqennewsradio.com
DILLARD MAN DIES AFTER PICKUP LEAVES ROADWAY
A Dillard man died after his pickup left the roadway Friday afternoon. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 12:50 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 42 in the Tenmile area. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound vehicle, operated by 56-year old Bruce...
kezi.com
One man dead after car crashes into tree along Highway 126 near Walton
HIGHWAY 126, Ore. -- One man is dead after a crash along Highway 126 near Walton, police said. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m., about four miles west of Walton at milepost 29, according to police. Police identified the man who died as Chad Colborn, 39, of Florence. They...
KCBY
Sheriff: 34-year-old Gold Beach woman found dead in Curry County holding cell
GOLD BEACH, Ore. — Around 6 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022), 34-year-old Heather Iverson of Gold Beach was found deceased in a holding cell at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, officials there reported Monday. Iverson had been transported to the jail by the Gold Beach Police the day...
kezi.com
Missing Douglas County man found
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Rick Leroy Garrett has been found safe. Garrett was first reported as missing on August 18. The DCSO said Garrett had told a friend that he was injured in the wilderness near Tiller on that date. The DCSO said deputies mounted a search and rescue operation, but were not able to find him at the time. According to the DCSO, search efforts included ground, vehicle and air teams as well as forensic investigation.
kcfmradio.com
RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19
A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Search and Rescue Crews in Oregon Rescue Mother and Daughter Stuck on Side of Cliff
CURRY COUNTY, OR - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 11:33a.m., the Oregon State Police received a call regarding a woman who had reportedly went off of a trail and was stuck on the side of a cliff needing to be rescued about twenty miles south of Gold Beach, OR off of U.S. Highway 101.
KCBY
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
kpic
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
