Coos Bay, OR

KTVL

Escaped horse leads to single vehicle crash in Roseburg

Douglas County, Ore. — A horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Douglas County, causing a non-injury crash Saturday afternoon. On August 27 at 2:20 p.m., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. horse accident in the 6800-block of Lookingglass Road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Police investigating arson behind Sutherlin Bi-Mart

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Police are investigating a fire behind the Bi-Mart in Sutherlin Friday afternoon as arson. Officers and fire crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. Friday. Officials said a pile of wooden pallets was burning behind the Bi-Mart with direct flame impingement to the building....
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER DRIVING WITH EXPIRED REGISTRATION

A Roseburg man was jailed after he was seen driving with expired registration on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 11:00 p.m. officers observed the man driving an SUV near the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Floed Street. The 44-year old was identified and found to have a failure to appear warrant. He was taken into custody without incident and held on $7,500 bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
Coos Bay, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Coos Bay, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at approximately 6:19 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 126W near milepost 29. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Chevrolet Colorado, operated by Chad Colborn (39)...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASSING

Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged trespassing incident on Wednesday. The RPD report said about 9:20 p.m. officers found the 32-year old inside a building belonging to the city’s parks department in the 2000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway, after hours, despite the presence of two “Employees Only” signs. The woman was given multiple warnings to leave the building, but refused.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGEDLY DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

Roseburg Police jailed a man after he was allegedly seen driving while suspended, on Wednesday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. an officer watched the 32-year old park a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street, knowing him to be suspended. The officer detained him and contacted his probation officer, who also wanted him detained.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Days Creek man found seriously injured seven hours after truck rolls down embankment

DAYS CREEK, Ore. -- A Days Creek man is seriously injured after the truck he was driving rolled 150 feet down an embankment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Steven Kremer, 57, of Days Creek was trapped in his pickup truck for more than seven hours from Friday night into Saturday morning before a neighbor heard him yelling for help.
DAYS CREEK, OR
#Identity Theft#Crime#Police#At T
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 42 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (August 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 12:53 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound brown Chevrolet pickup, operated...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man dead following crash on Highway 42 near Tenmile

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police Troopers said just before 1 p.m. Friday, they responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 64 near Tenmile. Troopers said Bruce Tims, 56, of Dillard was driving westbound in a brown Chevrolet truck when he went into the ditch, through a fence, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
TENMILE, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Douglas Co., Aug. 24

On Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4,000 block of Dole Road, Myrtle Creek. This was another of the large scale illegal operations like we’ve been repeatedly seeing in the area, often times owned and operated by foreign drug cartels. This particular location was raided twice by DINT in 2013, also for illegal marijuana operations. Tuesday, DINT detectives arrived at the location and found several large greenhouses completely surrounding the residence, full of live marijuana plants, as well as the hillsides around the residence terraced with hundreds of growing marijuana plants. The residence was being used as sleeping quarters and work area for a large scale commercial operation. The adjacent shop area was being used as an indoor growing area as well as marijuana processing area. Once again there were major water use violations, dangerous electrical code violations, as well as environmental wreckage from misuse of pesticides and fertilizers. These issues have been common problems with these unlawful grow sites. In total DINT seized 2,154 live marijuana plants, and 1,900 pounds of processed marijuana ready for market. No one was located on the property at the time of the search warrant, but the investigation is continuing and arrests are anticipated.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kqennewsradio.com

DILLARD MAN DIES AFTER PICKUP LEAVES ROADWAY

A Dillard man died after his pickup left the roadway Friday afternoon. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 12:50 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 42 in the Tenmile area. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound vehicle, operated by 56-year old Bruce...
DILLARD, OR
kezi.com

Missing Douglas County man found

TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Rick Leroy Garrett has been found safe. Garrett was first reported as missing on August 18. The DCSO said Garrett had told a friend that he was injured in the wilderness near Tiller on that date. The DCSO said deputies mounted a search and rescue operation, but were not able to find him at the time. According to the DCSO, search efforts included ground, vehicle and air teams as well as forensic investigation.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19

A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
FLORENCE, OR
KCBY

Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
REEDSPORT, OR

