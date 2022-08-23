Read full article on original website
Art walk in Winter Park
The streets and trails of Winter Park have been beautified with original artwork created by local and national artists. The Winter Park Art Trail kicked off this July, featuring 35 installed art pieces. The free trail winds from Winter Park Resort to the Headwaters Center. Some artwork is conveniently located along the sidewalk in town, while other artwork is next to the scenic Fraser River, where walkers can peruse the beauty of nature and the beauty of the artist’s work at once.
Fishing with Bernie update: Aug. 26-Sept. 2
Fishing has been consistently fair to slow depending on the day. Definitely in the mid-summer pattern with the water temps peaking for the season. Trollers are reporting success for rainbows and browns trolling pop gear and spinner tipped with a worm at 18 to 24 feet. Shore anglers are reporting the bite as slow with an occasional fish caught in the early morning or late evening. Lake trout have been most consistent bite in 65 to 120 feet of water. Glow tubes, grubs and minnow imitations have been the go-to plastics when tipped with a small piece of sucker, and as an additional attractant use a scent such as smelly jelly or powerbait. The bites have been light, but the fish are biting.
Kremmling resident aims for Colorado House District 13
Kremmling resident David Buckley is running for the Colorado House District 13 seat in the November 8 election. Buckley will represent Grand County as well as Jackson, Summit, Lake, Park and Chaffee counties if elected. Buckley is a small business owner who hopes to tackle issues important to residents of the Western Slope.
Grand County receives flash flood warning
The National Weather Service in Denver issued flash flood warning for central Grand County at 3:48 p.m. that will last until 7:00 p.m. The affected area includes part of Highway 125. The alert said between 0.5 and one inch of rain has fallen in some areas, and up to another...
