Ohio teachers say they won't end their strike without improvements to miserable classroom environment

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce Mustangs 3-0 in Wolstein Classic finaleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Henry County Daily Herald
Teachers ratify agreement with Ohio's largest school district after a strike impacted the start of the school year
Following a days-long strike over classroom conditions and teacher pay, the Columbus, Ohio teacher's union voted Sunday to ratify an agreement with Columbus City Schools, which will allow students to return to in-person learning Monday. A majority of members of the teachers' union, Columbus Education Association, voted to accept the...
Henry County Daily Herald
Counties with the oldest homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia drivers paying an average of 5 cents less this week for gas
ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 44 cents less than a month ago, and 43 cents more than this time last year.
Henry County Daily Herald
DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland high court says
Nearly two decades after a serial sniper spree that terrorized the Washington, DC, area and left 10 people dead, a Maryland appeals court ruled that Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted for his role in the shootings, must be resentenced. Malvo was 17 years old when the crimes were committed...
Henry County Daily Herald
The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor
The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California's Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West. Despite a lack of any measurable rain in months, the carpet of lush, green grass likely means homeowners are...
Henry County Daily Herald
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
With Mississippi's Pearl River now expected to crest earlier than originally forecast, threatening to flood streets and creep into homes within the next 48 hours, some Jackson residents are being told to flee. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba urged residents to "get out now," during a news conference Saturday.
Henry County Daily Herald
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
Henry County Daily Herald
Oregon's Rum Creek wildfire nearly doubles in size to more than 8,000 acres
A wildfire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to 8,404 acres, according to a Sunday update by fire officials, nearly double the acreage the blaze had consumed a day prior. Approximately 740 personnel are now battling the Rum Creek fire after officials from the Northwest 13 Incident Management Team assumed command of the response Sunday morning along with two state agencies from the Oregon State Fire Marshal and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Henry County Daily Herald
RECIPE: Five reasons to add lobster to summer meals
Summer means favorites like fresh seafood are back on the menu for many families. This year, as you explore new and inventive ways to add variety to weeknight dinners and backyard barbecues, consider including lobster as a versatile, indulgent ingredient. Throughout the summer months, lobstermen up and down the Maine...
