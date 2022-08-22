Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Related
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
3 teenagers, 1 adult shot at Dutch Jake’s Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three teenagers and an adult were shot and injured at Dutch Jake’s Park early Thursday morning. Spokane Police responded to the park just before 3 a.m. Officers found one person with gunshot wounds when they arrived. They then learned three others were already at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Everyone injured is expected to survive. Major Crimes...
Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
Coeur d'Alene Press
DUI Task Force takes to the streets
Law enforcement personnel were on the lookout for impaired drivers last weekend when the North Idaho DUI Task Force took to the streets in Kootenai and Shoshone counties. Coinciding with the opening weekend of the North Idaho State Fair on Aug. 19-20, the various agencies of the DUI Task Force initiated contact with drivers 267 times, which led to nine DUI arrests, one possession of methamphetamine case, one cocaine trafficking case, one warrant arrest, two open container charges, three marijuana/paraphernalia seizures and one fake ID seizure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Teens Among Four People Injured in Shooting at Spokane's Dutch Jake Park
SPOKANE - On the morning of Thursday, August 25 at approximately 3:00 am., officers with the Spokane Police Department responded to Dutch Jake Park (2104 W College Ave) regarding a shooting that occurred. According to the SPD, first arriving officers located one person who had been shot. Officers were able...
No one injured in Spokane Valley shooting, shooter at large
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots in the area of 23rd Ave and S. Pines Rd early Thursday morning. No one was injured, but police did find a damaged car and shell casings near the scene. A victim told police he was out in the area around 2 a.m. searching for his...
KHQ Right Now
Man involved in fiery crash in 2020 charged for vehicular homicide
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery two-car crash that left 30-year-old Lauri McNamara dead in 2020 has been convicted on vehicular homicide charges, according Spokane County prosecutors. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found Jackson Neal at the scene of the crash...
Sheriff Bob Norris hosts town hall meeting addressing several issues in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — It was standing room only at Thursday's town hall meeting with Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris, where he and his deputies discussed a wide range of issues they say the community wants answers to. Those issues include how law enforcement an active shooter like the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
KUOW
Changes in law enforcement may be leading to fewer guns at home
The city and county of Spokane have seen an unprecedented number of gun removals so far this year. And while there are different reasons a person can have firearms removed from their home, some of this increase appears to be driven by a change in how courts are treating domestic violence protection orders.
Motorcycle crash cleared from westbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. A motorcycle crashed and caught fire at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle left before Washington State Patrol arrived. The crash is now clear and all closed lanes are back open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Construction on N. Monroe Street in Spokane starts Monday
SPOKANE, Wash.— If you’re out on the road near or on North Monroe Street, you should prepare for delays to your commute. Construction is set to begin on Monday for North Monroe Street between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue. Crews will be doing grind and overlay payment maintenance work just north of the Monroe Street Bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KREM
Panhandle Health District to stop providing home health services for North Idaho patients
HAYDEN, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District (PHD) will be closing an important part of its services. In a press release, the PHD announced that due to staffing shortages amongst medical workers, the PHD will be slowly phasing out their home health services program. As a first step, PHD is no longer accepting new home health patients.
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
Two I-90 lanes to close temporarily for concrete and pothole repairs
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near the Spokane International Airport should expect nightly delays over the next few days. Crews from the Washington Department of Transportation will close the left two lanes from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street for concrete and pothole repairs. Repairs begin Sunday,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire
Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
Lawsuit challenges marina, housing development on Lake Pend Oreille
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Center for Biological Diversity and Idaho Conservation League filed suit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Army Corps of Engineers for approving a lakeside marina and housing development along Lake Pend Oreille. The developments are zoned near Trestle Creek, which is a spawning...
Lots to Love at Spokane’s Delicious Tacos y Tequila Festival
This weekend, 618 W. Main street in Downtown Spokane will be transformed into a vibrant, colorful Hispanic Culture celebration with live music, arts and crafts, and the main attraction: Tacos y Tequila!. Tacos y Tequila runs Saturday August 27th from 1pm to 10pm, and Sunday August 28th from 11am to...
Shoshone News Press
Civilian use of drone delays firefighting efforts in North Idaho
Firefighters on the ground battling the Moyie Fire had to wait on aircraft support because a civilian drone was being flown in the area. The fire started August 21 just southeast of the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Moyie Springs. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Fire led the response with...
KHQ Right Now
40 beagles arrive in Spokane after being rescued from inhumane breeding facility
In July, 4,000 beagles were rescued from an inhumane breeding facility in Virginia that was sending them to a legal, FDA-regulated facility for medical research. A massive effort is underway to get them to shelters, now including Spokane.
Comments / 0