ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

3 teenagers, 1 adult shot at Dutch Jake’s Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three teenagers and an adult were shot and injured at Dutch Jake’s Park early Thursday morning. Spokane Police responded to the park just before 3 a.m. Officers found one person with gunshot wounds when they arrived. They then learned three others were already at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Everyone injured is expected to survive. Major Crimes...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman attacked while walking in Kendall Yards, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of randomly attacking a woman on the Centennial Trail has been arrested. Spokane Police arrested 25-year-old Michael Trout for first-degree assault. He was found by the SPD violent crimes task force on Thursday afternoon. The attack happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near Olmsted Brothers Green Park in the Kendall Yards. The victim was out...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

DUI Task Force takes to the streets

Law enforcement personnel were on the lookout for impaired drivers last weekend when the North Idaho DUI Task Force took to the streets in Kootenai and Shoshone counties. Coinciding with the opening weekend of the North Idaho State Fair on Aug. 19-20, the various agencies of the DUI Task Force initiated contact with drivers 267 times, which led to nine DUI arrests, one possession of methamphetamine case, one cocaine trafficking case, one warrant arrest, two open container charges, three marijuana/paraphernalia seizures and one fake ID seizure.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athol, ID
City
Kingston, WA
City
Kingston, ID
Athol, ID
Crime & Safety
Kingston, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Kellogg, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Airway Heights, WA
City
Pinehurst, ID
City
Kellogg, ID
KHQ Right Now

Man involved in fiery crash in 2020 charged for vehicular homicide

SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery two-car crash that left 30-year-old Lauri McNamara dead in 2020 has been convicted on vehicular homicide charges, according Spokane County prosecutors. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found Jackson Neal at the scene of the crash...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Aug 18
nbcrightnow.com

Fire restrictions increased in eastern WA

SPOKANE, Wash.- According to a press release, the Spokane District of the Bureau of Land Management has added the prohibition of the discharge of firearms to its existing fire restriction order. The fire use restriction order prohibiting campfires, off-road vehicles, and smoking has been expanded to include these eastern Washington...
SPOKANE, WA
KUOW

Changes in law enforcement may be leading to fewer guns at home

The city and county of Spokane have seen an unprecedented number of gun removals so far this year. And while there are different reasons a person can have firearms removed from their home, some of this increase appears to be driven by a change in how courts are treating domestic violence protection orders.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcycle crash cleared from westbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Argonne Road. A motorcycle crashed and caught fire at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle left before Washington State Patrol arrived. The crash is now clear and all closed lanes are back open. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bonner County Daily Bee

White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire

Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
LACLEDE, ID
97 Rock

Lots to Love at Spokane’s Delicious Tacos y Tequila Festival

This weekend, 618 W. Main street in Downtown Spokane will be transformed into a vibrant, colorful Hispanic Culture celebration with live music, arts and crafts, and the main attraction: Tacos y Tequila!. Tacos y Tequila runs Saturday August 27th from 1pm to 10pm, and Sunday August 28th from 11am to...
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

Civilian use of drone delays firefighting efforts in North Idaho

Firefighters on the ground battling the Moyie Fire had to wait on aircraft support because a civilian drone was being flown in the area. The fire started August 21 just southeast of the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Moyie Springs. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Fire led the response with...
MOYIE SPRINGS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy