Kia, Hyundai recall more than 280,000 SUVs, advise parking outside due to fire risk

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Hyundai and Kia motors are advising the owners of certain models to park their cars outside and away from structures because they may burst into flames, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said this week.

The recall affects 245,030 vehicles of Hyundai’s Palisade SUV model years 2020-2022 and 36,417 vehicles of Kia’s Telluride SUV model of the same years, according to the NHTSA.

Both manufacturers estimate that 1% of the recalled cars have the defect. The sale of the affected models has been halted as required by federal regulations.

Both models have a faulty tow hitch system that can let in moisture and cause a short circuit, which can ignite a fire.

Documents posted by the NHTSA Tuesday revealed the manufacturers still had not figured out how to repair the defect. Hyundai will offer an interim repair that will remove the fuse from the tow hitch module to eliminate the fire risk.

What else is under recall?: Check out USA TODAY's recall database

Both Hyundai and Kia said that owners of the impacted vehicles would receive notice by mail in October instructing them to take their vehicle to a dealer for inspection and possible repair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvxYc_0hSI4kbl00
Thousands of 2020-2022 Palisade models were recalled by Hyundai. Cars.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtYj1_0hSI4kbl00
Kia recalled more than 30,000 Kia Telluride vehicles ranging from model year 2020 to 2022. Kia

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kia, Hyundai recall more than 280,000 SUVs, advise parking outside due to fire risk

Comments / 10

Pa'trise Williams
5d ago

More and more it is all about that money not lives 🤮🤮🤮🤮🧐🫣🧐🫣🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️Hell they have it to pay off families of lost love ones 🧐🫣🧐🫣🧐

2
