Ex-Louisville detective admits to providing false information for Breonna Taylor search warrant

Federal prosecutors charged four current and former Louisville police officers in connection with the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Frontline Action Hub

Kelly Goodlett, a former Louisville detective, pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge Tuesday.

Prosecutors alleged that Goodlett knowingly included false information on documents that led to the fatal search of Breonna Taylor's home.

She is the first person to accept criminal responsibility in connection with the 26-year-old's March 2020 death.

Kelly Goodlett, a former detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department, pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge on Tuesday, admitting that she falsified the affidavit that granted officers a search warrant to enter Breonna Taylor's home in a botched March 2020 raid that resulted in her death.

The guilty plea came during a hearing at the Gene Snyder United States Courthouse in Louisville, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported .

Goodlett is the first officer to accept criminal responsibility in connection to the 26-year-old emergency medical technician's March 2020 death.

Federal prosecutors alleged Goodlett knowingly included false information in the affidavit that was presented to a judge to allow officers to search Taylor's home in connection with an investigation involving her ex-boyfriend.

Officers ended up carrying out the search warrant in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, taking Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, by surprise.

Fearing home invaders were breaking in, Walker shot at them. Prosecutors say officers responded with 22 shots, one of which went into Taylor's chest, killing her.

Goodlett is one of four Louisville police officers the Department of Justice charged in connection with Taylor's death. The other three officers have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege that after the botched raid, Goodlett and former detective Joshua Jaynes met up in a garage and agreed to tell a "false story," about the affidavit.

.