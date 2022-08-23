Juvenile dies in Denver rollover crash

DENVER — A juvenile girl died and four other people were injured in a rollover crash in Denver Monday night.

The Denver Police Department first reported a crash at Smith Road and Albion Street around 10:45 p.m. Police confirmed the rollover only involved the one vehicle, but details on how the crash occurred were not provided.

Five people were taken to the hospital. One juvenile girl later died. Details on the injuries of the other four people who were hospitalized were not known.

Smith Road was closed near Albion Street Monday night but has since reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.d