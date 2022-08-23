Wegmans butter recalled over listeria concerns

Some Wegmans butter products distributed across several states are being recalled over concerns that they may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria.

According to the recall notice posted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Epicurean Butter LLC is recalling 12 lots of its Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter because it could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

“Epicurean Butter LLC received notice from its herb supplier that certain lots of frozen dill could potentially be contaminated with listeria based upon a test from one of the supplier’s food manufacturing customers in Canada that used the ingredient in one of their finished products,” the company said in the recall.

The product was sold at Wegmans locations in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington, DC. According to the grocer’s website, the company has more than 100 locations across all seven states.

The product was packaged in 3.5-ounce containers with a Wegmans label. The 12 different lot codes listed on the recall notice are the only products affected.

No one has reported any illnesses in connection with the recalled product to date, the notice said.

However, listeria monocytogenes is an organism that has the potential to cause serious and in certain cases, fatal infections among children, frail or elderly people as well as those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Healthy consumers with infections can suffer from symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the recall notice.

Customers are urged to return the affected product for a full refund.