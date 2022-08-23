Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Junior High Softball gets back in win column
The Carmi-White County Junior High baseball and softball teams hosted Eldorado at Bradshaw Park and Archie Brown field on Thursday. It was a dominant win for the Lady Bullpups, taking down Eldorado 17-0 in 4 innings. Addie Courson was nearly perfect on the mound in those four innings. The sixth grader threw a no-hitter, walking just one batter, and striking out 12.
wish989.com
Marion to Welcome Prospect League Team to Rent One Park
MARION – Marion’s new baseball team will play in the Prospect League. That announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference at Rent One Park. Marion will become the 18th team to join the league for the upcoming season. League Commissioner Dennis Bastien says the Prospect League is...
Save the Date for the 2022 Boonville Square Flair
The Boonville Merchants Association has announced the return of the annual Square Flair in Boonville for 2022. The town of Boonville plays to host quite a few events throughout the year for families in the community. One of the biggest events in Boonville each year is the Square Flair. It's the perfect fall gathering that takes place at the Square in Boonville. There's something there for everyone in the family to enjoy.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR KICKS OFF LATER TODAY DOWN IN PERRY COUNTY
(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, gets started today down in Perry County, continuing each day and night through Labor Day, September 5th. After this evening’s Twilight Parade at 6:00, tonight’s Family Night features include a high school marching band contest, moto cross & ATV racing, and harness racing. Tomorrow is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, more harness racing, more moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tomorrow night. Sunday will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
wrul.com
Carol Sue (Lindsey) Campbell
Carol Sue (Lindsey) Campbell, 79, of McLeansboro, IL passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hamilton Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in McLeansboro. Carol was born October 20, 1942 in Murphysboro, IL the daughter of Harry & Anna (Robinson) Lindsey. On July 16, 1972 she married Charles William Campbell, who preceded her in death. Carol worked as a cook at several restaurants and was a housekeeper at Hamilton Memorial Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for several years. She was a member of Mt. Olivet General Baptist Church in McLeansboro. She loved sewing and cooking, and she was an avid reader of Danielle Steel books. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Benton Evening News
Benton Follies: 'Real Housewives' leave their mark on Benton, southern Illinois
When folks in and around Benton found out there would be a talent show at the Benton Civic Center featuring nearly two dozen area singers, dancers and musicians, along with veteran television reality show stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, the tickets to the variety show began to sell at a steady pace.
wrul.com
Former Carmi Woman Injured In Edwards County Shooting
An Effingham County man is now facing charges related to a shooting on Sunday in rural Edwards County. 42-year-old Sean Adam Curtiss of Altamont was formally charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Additional charges are possible as Edwards County State’s Attorney Eric St. Ledger reviews police reports of the incident. Curtiss was not permitted to possess a firearm after a 2008 conviction in Jasper County of being in possession of meth precursors. The victim was identified as Malinda Williams, a former Carmi woman. She was taken first to Wabash General Hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville where her condition was listed as stable. In addition to the charge related to the alleged shooting, Curtiss was wanted on an active Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on two felony charges of driving suspended. He is being held in the White County jail in Carmi for Edwards County on an Edwards County charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm is a Class-2 felony. If convicted, the offense carries a prison sentence of 3-14 years without the possibility of probation or conditional discharge. No court dates have been set at this time.
wfcnnews.com
Du Quoin Fair to host Veterans Day on Sunday
DU QUOIN - The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA), the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and the DuQuoin State Fair, invite veterans for a free day at the fair DuQuoin - Illinois.gov, Sunday, August 28th. The full-day event features a Gold Star Memorial Service, performance by the 566th Band...
wevv.com
Drivers flock to Evansville gas station for $2.38 per-gallon price
Drivers are lining up on Evansville's east side for their chance to get some discounted gas. From 2 p.m. through 4 p.m. on Thursday, the price of regular gas is being reduced to $2.38 per-gallon at one gas station on Burkhardt Road. The price drop is taking place at the...
freedom929.com
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein is scheduled for a status hearing at the Courthouse today, with a preliminary hearing set for next month, September 8th. The Olney man has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird nearly two weeks ago on Friday night, August 12th, in Olney. Gantenbein is being held at the Richland County Jail in Olney on a $750,000 bond.
wevv.com
Investigations into Wabash County house explosion continues
This explosion happened early Friday evening in Wabash County, just outside of Allendale, Illinois. The blast destroyed a home on North 2360 Boulevard and left an entire community looking for answers. However, many questions are still up in the air as the investigation continues. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release two inmates sentenced in Richland County during Q4
The following residential sales were reported in Oblong in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $45,000 and the median property tax bill was $604 for the previous year. 306 MAIN$45,000Property Tax (2020): $1,450.72Effective Property Tax Rate:... Posted in:. Places:. 10:03. 05:26. 03:51. 03:51.
freedom929.com
PAYMENT DUE IN RICHLAND COUNTY
(OLNEY) A note to all Richland County landowners that the second and final installment of real estate taxes is due in less than two weeks, on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022. The tax payments can be made by any one of four methods, either by mail with a September 7th postmark, by using the Treasurer’s online payment system, by using the drop box on the south side of the Richland County Courthouse in Olney, or in person at the Treasurer’s Courthouse Office, open from 8:00 to 4:00 each weekday, Monday through Friday.
First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
wrul.com
Driver Steals Fuel; Runs Another Man Off Road; Still On The Lam
Details are still unknown with regard to a single vehicle traffic crash that occurred on highway one between Carmi and Crossville at around 4:15 PM, on August 19th. On August 23rd, Deputy Matt Wicker with the White County Sheriff’s Department went to Maier Grocery in Crossville in reference to someone driving off from the gas pump on August 19th without paying. Deputy Wicker met with Nicole Maier who reported that a Silver Nissan Altima with tinted windows pulled into the store parking lot at pump number two. A black male got of the passenger side of the vehicle and started pumping gas. After filling the car with gas the male got back into the passenger side of the vehicle and the driver drove off. The vehicle in question then headed south on route one. The Nissan Altima passed multiple vehicles causing a vehicle headed North on Illinois Route one, driven by Zachary Nelson of Crossville to run off the roadway to keep from hitting the oncoming Nissan. Nelson hit loose material and rolled his Toyota 4Runner three times before coming to a rest in an adjacent ditch filled with approximately 3 feet of water. Nelson exited the vehicle, on his own and was seen by EMS on the scene and released. Minor injuries were reported at the time of the accident. Nelsons vehicle sustained major damage and had to be towed from the scene. The driver and exact vehicle are still unknown at this time.
wjpf.com
Williamson County authorities investigate Route 13 shooting
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a report of gunfire on Route 13. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Greenbrier Road, near Carterville. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the occupant of one vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
wfcnnews.com
Hurst residence destroyed in overnight fire
HURST - An occupied residence in the small community of Hurst was destroyed in a fire overnight. The fire occurred at a home on North Williamson Street around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night. Once crews arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. According to nearby residents, the home...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in southern Illinois in connection with a human trafficking investigation. Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for immigration-related offenses. According to a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle on...
vincennespbs.org
Missing person report leads to arrests
Jasper arrested two while searching for a missing person. Police were dispatched about the possible missing woman and made a traffic stop suspect vehicle to check her welfare. The driver was 24-year-old Jordan Vaughn of Evansville and she tested positive for drugs and was jailed for Operating While Intoxicated. A...
wrul.com
Talley Arrested On Multiple Warrants
According to the Carmi Police Department, at about 7:30 Friday night, August 19th, 35 year old Nicholas Andrew Talley of Carmi was arrested at 707 Burrell Street on three warrants, two from White County and one from the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is being held at the White County...
