Tacoma, WA

msn.com

Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver

Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
EDMONDS, WA
NEWStalk 870

Why Is This The Noisiest Neighborhood In Everett? Find Out

My wife and I live in a quiet neighborhood. Mostly. At least once a night, late at night, one of our neighbors returns home with his bass booming like he's in an early 2K parking lot car-stereo war. And out on the main street, you occasionally hear the roar of an engine, and a loud exhaust pipe, as someone speeds past the sign that reads "35mph."
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Cause in Kent apartment fire currently unknown

KENT, Wash. — Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday Puget Sound Fire units responded to an apartment fire in the 25800 block of 27th Place. When units arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the 2-story apartment building. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in roughly 40 minutes.
KENT, WA
Chronicle

DNR, Local Firefighters Respond to Fires in Centralia

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted local firefighters in battling fires near Central Boulevard in Centralia Saturday afternoon. A Riverside Fire Authority official estimated that 5 to 10 acres were burned in total. There was more than one fire. The fires appear to have started along the railroad tracks...
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia: It's the water (level)

A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area

EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

1 shot in confrontation involving Tacoma Police

TACOMA, Wash. - One person was shot in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were called to a domestic violence incident at 12:15 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle. Police arrived, and while they were on scene,...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man stabbed in early Saturday robbery downtown

SEATTLE, Wash. — Last night officers responded to 911 calls reporting that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue and University Street. Officers began first aid on the man, who suffered multiple cuts and stab wounds. Seattle Fire Department medics responded and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police investigating multiple weekend shootings

SEATTLE — Seattle police on Saturday were investigating two different shootings that took place over the weekend. One took place on Saturday morning, where a 911 caller reported that someone had just been shot. The arriving officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. Police began first aid then the Seattle Fire Department Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3834 175th Ave NE #E50

A Lake Lover's paradise in this STUNNING top floor contemporary-classic pied- -terre. Designed with modern flare, every thoughtful detail shows throughout from new appliances, fixtures, paint, roller shades, flooring, kitchen & bathroom updates. Savor captivating Lake views from your living room or soak in the afternoon sun from your privacy back deck. Light & bright interior, full sized W/D, pantry, along with great storage throughout for everything you need & more. Updated H20 tank & new electrical panel, reserved parking included. Coveted Lakewood Shores Offers Private Boat Launch+Beach+Volleyball Court+Fire Pit. Close to 520, Microsoft, new light rail, Idylwood & Marymoor Park. The Sammamish Lake Life doesn't get better than this!
REDMOND, WA
My Clallam County

Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest

Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Changes coming to Seattle food truck rules

Seattle might drop some restrictions for food truck businesses. The Seattle Department of Transportation is revising regulations that have been in place since 2011, when the city allowed food trucks and carts on public streets and sidewalks. Before 2020, the city issued vending permits for food trucks, carts, and stadium vendors.
SEATTLE, WA
masonwebtv.com

Structure Fire Damages Shelton Residence

Central Mason Fire & EMS crews responded to a house fire with reports of entrapment Friday morning. All five occupants were able to escape without injury, but the fire caused severe damaged to the older single-family residence on Oak Street in Shelton. The fire was reported at 6:16 AM. The...
SHELTON, WA

