Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
msn.com
Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says
An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
myedmondsnews.com
Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
KOMO News
East L Street Bridge in Tacoma closed Saturday night, Aug. 27 to install lane markings
TACOMA, Wash. — The intersections of East 27th Street and East 28th Street at East L Street in Tacoma will be closed on Saturday night due to construction. Crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close said intersections to finish installing permanent lane markings on the new East L Street bridge.
Why Is This The Noisiest Neighborhood In Everett? Find Out
My wife and I live in a quiet neighborhood. Mostly. At least once a night, late at night, one of our neighbors returns home with his bass booming like he's in an early 2K parking lot car-stereo war. And out on the main street, you occasionally hear the roar of an engine, and a loud exhaust pipe, as someone speeds past the sign that reads "35mph."
KOMO News
Cause in Kent apartment fire currently unknown
KENT, Wash. — Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday Puget Sound Fire units responded to an apartment fire in the 25800 block of 27th Place. When units arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the 2-story apartment building. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in roughly 40 minutes.
Chronicle
DNR, Local Firefighters Respond to Fires in Centralia
A Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted local firefighters in battling fires near Central Boulevard in Centralia Saturday afternoon. A Riverside Fire Authority official estimated that 5 to 10 acres were burned in total. There was more than one fire. The fires appear to have started along the railroad tracks...
22 years of construction on I-5 in Tacoma wraps up with opening of HOV lanes this weekend
TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades of work, construction on Interstate 5 in Tacoma is finally wrapping up. The completion of HOV lanes in Tacoma this weekend will be the end of a 22-year project to build carpool lanes between I-5, state Route 16 and state Route 167 in Pierce County.
Delivery drivers put a stop to surveillance efforts by Seattle company
SEATTLE — Worker tracking is a trend being seen more and more across the American workforce. It's a practice where companies use technology to monitor productivity levels from their employees. For workers that spend much of their time on the road, that vehicle can turn into an office, a...
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia: It's the water (level)
A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area
EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
q13fox.com
1 shot in confrontation involving Tacoma Police
TACOMA, Wash. - One person was shot in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were called to a domestic violence incident at 12:15 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle. Police arrived, and while they were on scene,...
KOMO News
Man stabbed in early Saturday robbery downtown
SEATTLE, Wash. — Last night officers responded to 911 calls reporting that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue and University Street. Officers began first aid on the man, who suffered multiple cuts and stab wounds. Seattle Fire Department medics responded and transported him to Harborview Medical Center.
Brush fire shuts down I-5 near SR-12 in Thurston County
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of Interstate 5 near state Route 12 in Thurston County were shut down due to a brush fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. However, since WSP’s first tweet at 7 p.m., the northbound lanes were reopened at around 7:30 p.m. The...
KOMO News
Seattle police investigating multiple weekend shootings
SEATTLE — Seattle police on Saturday were investigating two different shootings that took place over the weekend. One took place on Saturday morning, where a 911 caller reported that someone had just been shot. The arriving officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. Police began first aid then the Seattle Fire Department Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
3834 175th Ave NE #E50
A Lake Lover's paradise in this STUNNING top floor contemporary-classic pied- -terre. Designed with modern flare, every thoughtful detail shows throughout from new appliances, fixtures, paint, roller shades, flooring, kitchen & bathroom updates. Savor captivating Lake views from your living room or soak in the afternoon sun from your privacy back deck. Light & bright interior, full sized W/D, pantry, along with great storage throughout for everything you need & more. Updated H20 tank & new electrical panel, reserved parking included. Coveted Lakewood Shores Offers Private Boat Launch+Beach+Volleyball Court+Fire Pit. Close to 520, Microsoft, new light rail, Idylwood & Marymoor Park. The Sammamish Lake Life doesn't get better than this!
KOMO News
Teachers' strike in Kent Public Schools continues as both sides look to reach agreement
KENT, Wash. — Monday will mark day three of a teacher's strike in the Kent School District amid an ongoing contract battle. And as of Sunday night, Seattle Public Schools still doesn’t have a contract with its teachers, either. “We just want the district to recognize that, respect...
My Clallam County
Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest
Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
KUOW
Changes coming to Seattle food truck rules
Seattle might drop some restrictions for food truck businesses. The Seattle Department of Transportation is revising regulations that have been in place since 2011, when the city allowed food trucks and carts on public streets and sidewalks. Before 2020, the city issued vending permits for food trucks, carts, and stadium vendors.
masonwebtv.com
Structure Fire Damages Shelton Residence
Central Mason Fire & EMS crews responded to a house fire with reports of entrapment Friday morning. All five occupants were able to escape without injury, but the fire caused severe damaged to the older single-family residence on Oak Street in Shelton. The fire was reported at 6:16 AM. The...
