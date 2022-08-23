Read full article on original website
wrul.com
Bulldogs dominate Hamilton County to start season
Kurt Simon and the Carmi-White County Bulldogs kicked off the 2022 IHSA Football season with a dominant 46-6 victory over the Hamilton County Foxes in McLeansboro on Friday evening. The Bulldogs started the night off with a 71-yard opening drive that was capped off by a 9-yard touchdown run by...
Carol Sue (Lindsey) Campbell
Carol Sue (Lindsey) Campbell, 79, of McLeansboro, IL passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hamilton Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in McLeansboro. Carol was born October 20, 1942 in Murphysboro, IL the daughter of Harry & Anna (Robinson) Lindsey. On July 16, 1972 she married Charles William Campbell, who preceded her in death. Carol worked as a cook at several restaurants and was a housekeeper at Hamilton Memorial Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for several years. She was a member of Mt. Olivet General Baptist Church in McLeansboro. She loved sewing and cooking, and she was an avid reader of Danielle Steel books. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Carmi Coal Miner Turned Sculptor/Artist Going Places with Innovative Designs
While coal mining pays the bills right now, Brandon Smith has his eyes set on creating large works of art. 3Ten Design was born in 2020 when Smith created and designed a lamp. His post on social media quickly created demand for more and his business launched. Since then, though he still makes lamps, Smith has started focusing on larger and more detailed industrial style works. He’s currently working on a permanent piece that will set up shop outside the Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art on the Southeastern Illinois College campus.
Eldorado Man Held For Violation Of An Order Of Protection
An Eldorado man is being held in the White County Jail without bond for Violation of an Order of Protection. At around 3:30 this morning (Friday) officers arrested 27 year old Kyle David Edwards in the parking lot of the Dollar General in Carmi. Edwards is currently being held without bond.
Carmi Woman Attacked in Own Home Friday Night; Suspect in Custody
A harrowing escape from what could have turned into a deadly encounter has one Carmi woman advising others to be vigilant even in a relatively safe, small town. After returning home from work as a nurse at a hospital in Evansville, Jennifer Peerman was allegedly confronted and attacked at her Third Street home. Carmi Police confirm they have the suspect in custody. Peerman says she got off work at 7 and came into a dark home and went about her routine including bathing, dinner and watching a few shows before planning to go to bed. When her cat jumped up suddenly and opened the bedroom door to exit, Peerman said she noticed the door returned shut; something she says isn’t common. Additionally, she says she heard footsteps. She called out for her eldest daughter to no reply. She immediately called her friend Amanda Williams and asked her to stay on the phone with her while she checked the house. As she walked out the bedroom door, Peerman says she saw the silhouette of a man coming for her with a knife. Armed with only a fork, a struggle ensued and the perpetrator was able to get the phone away from Peerman as she screamed for her friend to call 911. At that point, Peerman says she shoved the aggressor and ran from her home looking for help. Luckily, her neighbor Ginger Mallette answered the door and kept her safe while authorities responded.
