World

The Independent

Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan

The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
ACCIDENTS
Indy100

Americans are being charged £24 for this bowl of 'fish and chips'

New York city foodies are calling this the best plate of fish and chips around.But Brits who've seen photographs of it think it looks anything but appetizing.For $29 (£24) back in Blighty, you could get three portions of cod, deep-fried in a golden batter, atop an abundant bed of fat chips.Or, for the same price, you could come to New York, and pick up a single bowl of approximately 15 super-crispy looking chips topped with a piece of fish which most Brits would agree could use a few minutes less in the fryer. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
