Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - IAEA team heads to nuclear plant - Chief of the UN's nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi says he and his team are on their way to Europe's largest nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia, which has been the target of strikes in recent weeks, and will arrive later this week. The plant has been occupied by Russian troops since the start of the war.

MILITARY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO