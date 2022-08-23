Joel Greenberg named as witness in case against ‘ghost’ candidate, Seminole GOP chair

Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg leaves the federal courthouse in Orlando after making a first appearance following his indictment on a federal stalking charge, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has been named as a witness in the state’s case against an independent “ghost” candidate who ran for a competitive state Senate seat in 2020 and the Seminole County GOP chairman who aided her candidacy .

Greenberg, who is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to sex trafficking and other federal crimes over a year ago, has been listed as a witness against GOP Chair Ben Paris and former candidate Jestine Iannotti, who face criminal charges in connection with the scheme, which has roiled Florida politics during the past two years.

The former tax collector, who resigned from his post after his 2020 arrest, was named as a witness in records posted to the Seminole County Clerk’s website on Tuesday. Greenberg is listed as a Category “C,” witness, which means he isn’t expected to testify at Paris’ and Iannotti’s trials, but has provided information about the case.

The records also indicate that a 119-page transcript of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement interview with Greenberg has been provided to Paris’ and Iannotti’s defense counsel as part of the discovery process. It’s not clear what type of information Greenberg provided to investigators about the vote-siphoning scheme.

Greenberg pleaded guilty in May 2021 to committing six felonies while serving as tax collector, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official. He is scheduled for sentencing in December and faces a minimum sentence of 12 years in federal prison.

Greenberg’s plea agreement required him to cooperate with federal authorities, who could recommend a more lenient sentence if his help is deemed substantial. The new filings in the Iannotti and Paris cases reveal that he’s also working with state investigators.

The scope of that probe is unclear, though it apparently extends beyond Iannotti and Paris: Records show the transcript turned over to their attorneys was redacted to remove “irrelevant sensitive information or information interrelated with other crimes or criminal activities.”

Greenberg’s attorney, Fritz Scheller, declined to elaborate on what Greenberg told investigators during the interview.

“I can confirm that Mr. Greenberg is cooperating with federal and state authorities on a number of criminal matters, including, but not limited to, public corruption and other threats to our democracy,” Scheller said.

Iannotti was one of three independent candidates who ran for competitive state Senate seats in 2020. Though they did not campaign for the seats, they were promoted as progressives in an advertisement blitz paid for by a group linked to consultants working closely with Florida Power & Light .

The utility denies it had any involvement in the spoiler candidate scheme.

In one of the other races, former state Sen. Frank Artiles is accused of bribing a friend with the same last name as the Democratic candidate to run. The candidate has pleaded guilty and is expected to testify against Artiles, who has pleaded not guilty, at his trial in Miami next month.

Paris, who is facing a misdemeanor charge, is scheduled to stand for trial next week. He is accused of contributing to Iannotti’s candidacy in his cousin’s name. Iannotti faces a felony charge and five misdemeanors.

Political consultant Eric Foglesong, who also aided Iannotti’s candidacy , faces three felonies and two misdemeanors. All three have pleaded not guilty.

After this story was published online Tuesday afternoon, Paris’ attorney asked the judge overseeing his case to seal all records related to the case from now until its disposition. Matthews Bark wrote in his motion to Seminole-Brevard Circuit Court Judge Wayne Culver that the extensive media coverage of his client’s case presented “a serious and imminent threat to the fair, impartial and orderly administration of justice.”

It’s unclear if or when Bark’s motion will be heard. Bark and Iannotti’s attorney, Michael Barber, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

As part of its investigation, the FDLE has sent hundreds of records to the State Attorney’s Office, which have been turned over to Iannotti’s and Paris’ defense attorneys, including text messages, bank records for Iannotti, PayPal transaction logs and transcripts of sworn interviews with Paris’ cousin and an Orlando man listed as a contributor on Iannotti’s financial reports who said he never gave money to her campaign.

But the Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office has declined to release those records, which typically become public when they are given to the defense.

Because the same records were entered into discovery for all three defendants and not all of them have received them, the office must withhold the documents, Chief Assistant State Attorney Stacey Straub Salmons wrote in an email last month.

Foglesong, who faces five charges, including three felonies, has yet to hire a lawyer and has not requested discovery. During his arraignment earlier this month , he confirmed to the judge he intends to hire a private attorney.

