Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:53 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 3200 block West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Michael E. Hagy reported criminal mischief and unauthorized entry of a vehicle. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:57 a.m. Wednesday,...
Cleanup Completed After Developer Left Building Half Demolished
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has moved quickly to clean up the old Indiana American Water plant site after a developer quit making progress on the demolition effort. By Friday, Aug. 26, the site was fully cleared and leveled by G&G Hauling & Excavating, which the city hired recently to clean up the site.
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Four Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested after allegedly battering a man while armed with two knives. Bobbi Jo Williamson, 37, 122 Downy Drive, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
Lillian L. Lozier
Lillian L. Lozier, 90, Warsaw, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Lillian was born April 18, 1932, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Samuel LeRoy Evans and Lizzie Ellen (Foreman) Evans. She graduated from Claypool High School with the Class of ’50, where she was voted Miss Claypool in her sophomore year.
Fire In Zimmer Biomet Building Contained To Dust Collector System
WARSAW — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire within a dust collector system at a Zimmer Biomet building on Friday, Aug. 26. The fire was reported at 1:08 a.m. in Zimmer Biomet Building Five, 1800 W. Center St., Warsaw. Crews took down piping in the dust collector system and reassembled it, with the fire being contained at 2:39 a.m.
Annette Marie Kindig — PENDING
Annette Marie Kindig, 82, Warsaw, died at 7:05 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
Kenneth H. Lukenbill — PENDING
Kenneth H. Lukenbill, 79, Plymouth, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Dozens Participate In Winona Lake Cardboard Boat Regatta
WINONA LAKE — The sixth annual Cardboard Boat Regatta, as part of The Village at Winona’s Canal Days, brought in hundreds of spectators and dozens of racers. A total of twenty-three boats took to the canal on Saturday, Aug. 27. This race was significantly larger than previous years, with 2021 bringing in 13 boats and 2020 having 15. Aside from the race, festivities for the day also included craft and art booths, food vendors and kids’ activities.
Thongbay Vannarath
Thongbay Vannarath, 76, Goshen, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Dec. 12, 1945, in Khammoune, Laos. She was married to Khamseng Vonnarath. He preceded her in death. She is survived by six sons: Oudone, Somsamouni, Oudaphone, Sinthasone, Nirandone and Phonechanh Vannarath; a daughter: Bounthavy Vannarath;...
County H.E.L.P. Program Progresses: Community Engagement Results And Next Steps
WARSAW — More headway has been made with the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program as local committees will share proposals for community development projects at upcoming town and county meetings. Community members are invited to the upcoming public meetings where project proposals will be presented and reviewed. Dates and locations...
Mahlon Martin
Mahlon Martin, 85, Syracuse, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, following an illness at his home. He was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Elkhart County. On Aug. 21, 1960, he was united in marriage to Hannah Mary Martin, his companion of 62 years. Surviving...
Bonnie L. Feldman
Bonnie L. Feldman, 92, Etna Green, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Bonnie was born Aug. 7, 1930. She married Harold “Har” Feldman on July 31, 1948; he preceded her in death. Bonnie is survived by her son, Carl (Debra) Feldman, Etna...
Lawrence Marvin Kirby
Lawrence Marvin Kirby, 90, Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, died at 3:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born June 4, 1932. He is survived by his sister, Diana Bergman, Wabash; sister-in-law Regina Kirby, New Jersey; and brother-in-law Dirk Walters, California. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral...
Patricia Sue Wysong
Patricia Sue Wysong, 76, Goshen, formerly of Kendallville and Michigan, died at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Brickyard Health Care, Mishawaka. She was born May 30, 1946, in Goshen. Surviving are a son: James (Alissa) Wysong, Osceola; and three granddaughters. Preceding her in death are her parents; brothers:...
Frank L. Bever
Frank L. Bever, 101, North Manchester, died Aug. 25, 2022, at Timbercrest Senior Living Center, North Manchester. Frank was born April 21, 1921. Frank married Olive Leedy on April 12, 1947; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his five sons, Jerry (Karen) Bever, Warsaw, Thomas (Ruth Ann)...
Mitchell L. ‘Mickey’ Dulworth — UPDATED
Mitchell L. “Mickey” Dulworth, 66, Warsaw, died Thursday. Aug. 25, 2022. On April 28, 1984, he married Vickey (Himes) Dulworth; she survives. Mickey is also survived by sons, Jarred (Erica) Dulworth, North Manchester, Joshua (Ashley) Dulworth, Warsaw and Christopher Dulworth, Cookeville, Tenn.; daughters, Anita Moore, Warsaw and Tracy (Michael) Cotton, Alabama; brothers, Richard Dulworth, Warsaw and Hubert (Kerri) Dulworth, Crossville, Tenn.; sisters, Debra Carter, Overton Tenn. and Peggy Elliott, Warsaw; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Martha Elaine Wing — PENDING
Martha Elaine Wing, 65, Leesburg, died at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at her residence in Leesburg. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Robert L. Haney
Robert L. Haney, 93, Columbia City, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Center in Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 25, 1929, in Fort Wayne. He married Joy J. Pettigrew on March 3, 1950. He is survived by his son: Lt. Col. Mark (Mary) Haney (RET U.S....
School Board Candidate List Finalized For 2022 Election
WARSAW — School board candidate filing ended on Friday, Aug. 26. Here is the final list of those who have filed candidacy forms with the Kosciusko County Clerk’s Office. District Three, Franklin Township, Kosciusko County. David P. Lash, Mentone. District Four, Henry Township, Fulton County. Thomas J. Bauters,...
Coroner Tells County Council Drug Overdose Deaths ‘Way Up’
WARSAW – Drug overdose deaths have been up this year in Kosciusko County and that was reflected in the county coroner’s proposed 2023 budget. While presenting the county coroner’s proposed budget on Thursday to the County Council for 2023, Coroner Tony Ciriello said he decreased the other equipment line item by about $2,000 but increased emergency supplies to $9,000 from the 2022 adopted budget of $4,102.
