WINONA LAKE — The sixth annual Cardboard Boat Regatta, as part of The Village at Winona’s Canal Days, brought in hundreds of spectators and dozens of racers. A total of twenty-three boats took to the canal on Saturday, Aug. 27. This race was significantly larger than previous years, with 2021 bringing in 13 boats and 2020 having 15. Aside from the race, festivities for the day also included craft and art booths, food vendors and kids’ activities.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO