Read full article on original website
Related
ucdavis.edu
UC Davis Ranked Second Among Nation’s Public Campuses
Doing good and fostering social mobility helped put the University of California, Davis, in the No. 2 spot among public universities and 11th among all national universities in the Washington Monthly 2022 College Guide and Rankings released today (Aug. 28). UC Davis was also recognized as 16th among the Best...
ucdavis.edu
Chancellor’s Message on Hate Incident
Chancellor Gary S. May issued the following statement today (Aug. 28). Today, four white men wearing black clothing and masks displayed a banner over the Highway 113 bicycle overpass that contained racist anti-Semitic statements. We recently received a report indicating that a similar incident occurred last weekend. University police have determined this to be a hate incident of concern to our campus community.
Comments / 0