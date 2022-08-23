FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigation a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning. Shortly before 6 A.M. in the 2100 block Lake Ave, a tan Hyundai was traveling South on Randallia Drive when the driver crossed Lake Ave and struck a tree on the property of Lake Side Middle School. The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased a short time later at a local hospital. The victim’s ID has not been released as the Allen County Coroner’s Office is notifying the next of kin. This incident remains under investigation.

1 DAY AGO