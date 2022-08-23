Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, North Syracuse Webster Road, north of North SR 13, North Webster. Driver: William K. Steinecker, 36, North Creek Bend Lae, Milford. Steinecker was traveling south on North Syracuse Webster Road when his vehicle left the roadway, hitting a sign and driving over a culvert. Damage up to $2,500.
WNDU
One dead in Goshen crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Goshen. Police were called just before 3:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of S. Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had left the road and hit an electrical pole and a tree.
95.3 MNC
Traffic stop turns into 50 mile pursuit in Goshen
A traffic stop for a driving violation turned into a nearly 50 mile long pursuit for Goshen Police. It happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, when officers tried to stop the driver of a Ram 1500 pickup at Main and Madison Streets, but they say the driver, Chad Madison, of Goshen failed to stop.
abc57.com
Motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately 9:48 p.m., law enforcement was called to a crash at the intersection of South Michigan Street and Ewing Avenue. The initial investigation found that Branden Wright, 27, of Michigan City was northbound on Michigan Street in an SUV and was turning left onto Ewing Avenue when his vehicle and a southbound motorcycle driven by Steven Kendrick Loy, 42, of Elkhart collided in the intersection.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested On Four Battery Charges
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested after allegedly battering a man while armed with two knives. Bobbi Jo Williamson, 37, 122 Downy Drive, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
abc57.com
Two found dead inside Elkhart home after apparent gunshot wounds
ELKHART, Ind., --- An investigation is underway after a male and female who suffered from apparent gunshot wounds were found dead inside an Elkhart home. Officials said 911 received a call around 1:15 pm about a male and a female who were believed to be deceased inside a home on the 200 block of North Drive in Elkhart.
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal after crash near Memorial Coliseum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parnell Avenue is back open near the intersection with Coliseum Boulevard after a crash Sunday morning. Dispatch confirmed around 9:30 a.m. the lanes of Parnell were shut down in the area due to the crash. Fort Wayne Police were at the scene. WANE 15...
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two women, infant shot in Portage
PORTAGE, Michigan — A man was arrested and another suspect is sought after two women and an infant were shot Friday night, Portage Public Safety confirms. Police responded to a shooting between two cars on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp of I-94 around 10:50 p.m. When first responders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
WNDU
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Police Searching For Missing LaPaz Woman
UPDATE: Marshall County Sheriff’s office reports Shelby Leigh Yanez, aka Shelby Leigh Hyde, 30, LaPaz, has been located. The sheriff’s office received information Thursday evening, Aug. 25, that she was found at St. Joseph Medical Center Mishawaka. Yanez was reported missing Sunday, Aug. 21, and had last been...
95.3 MNC
Man, 21, killed in crash on South Main Street in Goshen
A 21-year-old man died after a single vehicle collision in Goshen. Police were called around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, to the 2400 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle had left the roadway, struck an electrical pole and a tree. The single occupant of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWO News
One Dead After Saturday Morning Crash In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigation a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning. Shortly before 6 A.M. in the 2100 block Lake Ave, a tan Hyundai was traveling South on Randallia Drive when the driver crossed Lake Ave and struck a tree on the property of Lake Side Middle School. The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased a short time later at a local hospital. The victim’s ID has not been released as the Allen County Coroner’s Office is notifying the next of kin. This incident remains under investigation.
WANE-TV
Man arrested after leading police on chase through Electric Works construction site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police arrested a man Wednesday after he reportedly fled authorities during a traffic stop and led police on a chase through the Electric Works construction site. Metta Dushawn Hopkins, 47, was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by police for a traffic...
inkfreenews.com
Friends And Family Celebrate Francis’ Years Of Service
NORTH WEBSTER — Friends and family came together Saturday afternoon, early evening, Aug. 27, to help Chris Francis celebrate his retirement from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. The event was held at The Owl’s Nest, CR 800N, North Webster. Several hundred people came and went during the four-hour open house.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after two-vehicle collision at County Roads 19 & 36
An Elkhart man was arrested after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 19 and County Road 36. The collision happened around 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, when a vehicle driven by Chancie Stewart, 42, blew through a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a car driven by a Goshen woman.
inkfreenews.com
Lillian L. Lozier
Lillian L. Lozier, 90, Warsaw, died Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Lillian was born April 18, 1932, in Warsaw, the daughter of (the late) Samuel LeRoy Evans and Lizzie Ellen (Foreman) Evans. She graduated from Claypool High School with the Class of ’50, where she was voted Miss Claypool in her sophomore year.
inkfreenews.com
Cleanup Completed After Developer Left Building Half Demolished
WARSAW – The city of Warsaw has moved quickly to clean up the old Indiana American Water plant site after a developer quit making progress on the demolition effort. By Friday, Aug. 26, the site was fully cleared and leveled by G&G Hauling & Excavating, which the city hired recently to clean up the site.
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
inkfreenews.com
Fire In Zimmer Biomet Building Contained To Dust Collector System
WARSAW — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire within a dust collector system at a Zimmer Biomet building on Friday, Aug. 26. The fire was reported at 1:08 a.m. in Zimmer Biomet Building Five, 1800 W. Center St., Warsaw. Crews took down piping in the dust collector system and reassembled it, with the fire being contained at 2:39 a.m.
Comments / 0