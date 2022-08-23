Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.

