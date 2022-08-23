Read full article on original website
more1049.com
Black Tie Black Leather Affair Sets Record Attendance in Sixth Year of Shayla Bee Fundraiser
Milford, IA (KICD)– Okoboji Classic Cars on the west side of Milford was about more than the vehicles Saturday night as the sixth annual Black Tie Black Leather Affair for the Shayla Bee Foundation took over the building. One of the many highlights was learning a new record was...
more1049.com
Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
more1049.com
Home Base For Long Time Fair Vendor Goes Up in Flames
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.
more1049.com
Clay County Fair Brings New Activities To Town Along With Near Record Number of Vendors
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Fair is two weeks away and the annual Media Day was held Friday afternoon to give an idea of some of the changes for this year. Among the updates given by CEO Jeremy Parsons is the fact that The Fair appears to be back at full strength after the pandemic.
more1049.com
Second Person Sentenced in Palo Alto County Murder Case
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The second person charged in a 2020 Palo Alto County murder case has been sentenced to several years in prison. 23-year-old Brice Colling will spend ten years behind bars after changing his plea to guilty in exchange for his first degree murder charge being reduced to voluntary manslaughter.
