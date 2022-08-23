ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IA

Comments / 0

Related
more1049.com

Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash

Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
ALGONA, IA
more1049.com

Home Base For Long Time Fair Vendor Goes Up in Flames

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.
SPENCER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spencer, IA
Education
City
Spencer, IA
Local
Iowa Education
more1049.com

Second Person Sentenced in Palo Alto County Murder Case

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The second person charged in a 2020 Palo Alto County murder case has been sentenced to several years in prison. 23-year-old Brice Colling will spend ten years behind bars after changing his plea to guilty in exchange for his first degree murder charge being reduced to voluntary manslaughter.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy