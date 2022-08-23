Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City in California is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Jose Resident Honored as Rising LeaderLaura SlawnySan Jose, CA
Shining a late afternoon light on the University of CaliforniaClay KallamBerkeley, CA
Related
Abandoned trailer struck in Highway 12 vehicle crash
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had […]
Two suspected burglars arrested after crashing into police cars
Two suspected auto burglars were arrested after driving a vehicle into multiple police cars, according to a statement from the Palo Alto Police Department.
eastcountytoday.net
3 People Stabbed, 1 Struck by Vehicle at Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island
At approximately 10:15 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded to the Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island on a report of a male who was cutting people. Located at 3895 Willow Road, a total of five sheriffs’ units were dispatched along with Oakley Police. A sheriff’s helicopter, STARR1, also responded. The responsible person was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male.
3-vehicle crash leads to one driver dead in Newark
NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an overnight traffic collision involving three vehicles on Saturday, the Newark Police Department announced in a press release. The crash happened on Cherry Street near Mowry Avenue where crews rendered aid to five vehicle occupants, but one of the drivers died of their injuries at the scene. One […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injury Motorcycle Collision on La Coste Lane Near Modesto
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle crash took place on La Coste Lane on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. just east of Claus Road and near Alice Stroud Elementary School. Details on the Motorcycle Crash on La Coste Lane Near Modesto. A preliminary...
VIDEO: Car engulfed in flames on Crockett road
CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a car that caught on fire Saturday, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. Video (above) shows a light-colored sedan fully engulfed in flames. The car was parked on the shoulder at Cummings Skyway. Paramedics were at the scene, but officials did not announce if there were any […]
One injured in overnight shooting, Union City
Officers are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning, according to a statement from Union City Police Department.
Road briefly closed after 5-vehicle crash in San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area. The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plane makes ‘forced landing’ near Watsonville
A small plane completed a "forced landing" outside of Watsonville, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
1 dead, 4 hospitalized in early morning Newark crash
NEWARK -- One person was killed and four others transported to the hospital following an early Saturday morning crash involving three vehicles in Newark.Crash investigators said they suspect speeding and alcohol use contributed to the 2:30 a.m. crash on Cherry St. near Mowry Ave. Newark police said officers and Alameda County firefighters responded and upon arrival discovered five victims. The driver of one of the vehicles ultimately succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The identity of that victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Another driver was transported to a local hospital with major, but not life-threatening, injuries. The third driver and other passengers were also transported to a local hospital for observation. It was the second fatal traffic collision in Newark in 2022.Anyone with information about this collision is asked to please contact Traffic Officer Anthony Piquette via email at anthony.piquette@newark.org or by phone at 510.578.4953.
Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
Man fatally stabbed at BART plaza above 24th Street Mission station, police say
A man has died after being stabbed at the 24th Street BART plaza in San Francisco's Mission District, BART police said Sunday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in Stockton, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. According to the post, when officers arrived on the scene at the 600 block of E. Oak Street, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said that the victim […]
Big-rig crash snarls traffic on I-80 in Vallejo
VALLEJO -- A multiple-vehicle collision involving a big rig shut down multiple lanes of east- and westbound I-80 in Vallejo for more than 3 hours Thursday afternoon.The crash was on eastbound I-80 just west of Highway 37 was initially reported by CHP at around 3:12 p.m. as shutting down all eastbound lanes of the freeway in addition to the left westbound lane.About a half an hour later, Caltrans tweeted out a photo that showed a big rig that had its cab demolished in the collision. Traffic was diverted off the freeway onto Columbus Parkway to get around the scene, authorities said. All lanes were reported to have reopened shortly before 7 p.m.
2 dead in fiery overnight crash on Highway 13 in Oakland
OAKLAND – Two people died in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning on southbound state Highway 13 in Oakland, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash was reported at 3:33 a.m. near the Redwood Road off-ramp on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, the two people were in a vehicle traveling south when the vehicle struck the guardrail on the right shoulder and then hit some trees, CHP officials said. Flames engulfed the vehicle in the crash. The far-right lane of the highway was closed while officers investigated. The lane has since reopened, according to the CHP. Neither person's name was available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Wednesday afternoon because their next of kin had not been notified yet.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Moorpark Avenue [San Jose, CA]
Motorcycle-Auto Collision near South Monroe Street Left One Fatality. The fatal collision happened around 12:10 p.m., in the area of South Monroe Street and Moorpark Avenue, west of Interstate Highway 280/880 exchange. Furthermore, according to the police, a man riding a 2001 Ducati motorcycle collided with a westbound 2013 Nissan...
padailypost.com
Man dies leaping from parking structure
This story first appeared in Saturday morning’s Daily Post. If you want to see important local news stories first, pick up the Post in the mornings at 1,000 Mid-Peninsula locations. A man died in Mountain View yesterday after jumping from the fifth story of a parking garage on the...
Update: 2 victims injured in fatal San Jose stabbing that left teen dead
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police on Sunday confirmed that two people were stabbed in an incident early Saturday morning that left a teenage boy dead.Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to the incident reported near the intersection of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. In a press release issued Sunday morning, police said arriving officers found two victims suffering from at least one stab wound each. Information provided by authorities on Saturday had not indicated there was a second victim.One victim, a 16-year-old male, suffered from a life-threatening injury. The second victim, an adult male, was...
KTVU FOX 2
Man, 30, fatally stabbed on BART in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A man was stabbed Sunday afternoon at the BART station in San Francisco at 24th and Mission streets, the police chief said. BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez said that surveillance cameras show two men arguing near the elevator about 1:40 p.m. before one man stabbed another. The...
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Friday in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 28-year-old man had been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man by first responders, […]
Comments / 0