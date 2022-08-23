Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: D-B at Volunteer football
The Dobyns-Bennett defense asserted its authority while its offense kicked into high gear Friday night at Volunteer. The Indians recorded their second shutout victory to open the season, a 41-0 win over the Falcons in Church Hill.
Local motorcycle ride to take place on Sunday
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local motorcycle memorial ride will be traveling through the Tri-Cities on Sunday, Aug. 28. The ride is in place to honor past motorcycle riders who have lost their lives this year and for motorcycle awareness. People traveling through the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport areas should be aware of […]
elizabethton.com
Venoy Ruth Frazier
Venoy Ruth Frazier, 75, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Venoy was born in Carter County to the late Ray C. Frazier and and Mary Lewis Frazier. In addition to her parents, Venoy was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jean Frazier, and her brothers, Jessie Jack Frazier, Howard Frazier, Wesley Bud Frazier and Gerald Frazier.
Buffalo Mountain to host ‘Hike-a-Delic’ mushroom trip
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Parks and Recreation is set to lead a short hike on Buffalo Mountain for fans of funky fungi, fluorescence and all things “Hike-a-Delic.” According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “Hike-a-Delic Experience” will begin at 7:45 p.m. at the Noggin Trailhead on Sept. 2. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
'Kingsport is that kind of community...'
In my last column I reported Kingsport's first McDonald's opened in May 1962 at 2330 Fort Henry Drive. I've since learned the restaurant had a three-day grand opening three months later, in August.
TriPride: first event in the nation to occur in two states, at the same time
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – TriPride, the first Pride event in the nation to occur in two states simultaneously according to organizers, commenced with a parade down State street. The Twin Cities also hosted music, food and entertainment in Cumberland Square Park. Organizers estimated based on previous years that about 10,000 people attended the celebration. “Even […]
elizabethton.com
Motorcycle careens off roadway, killing rider and man mowing a lawn
A man mowing his yard was one of two people killed when a motorcycle crashed into a car and careened off the roadway Thursday afternoon. The crash took place about 3:20 p.m. on Highway 91 at Price Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Ledford of Elizabethton was killed...
WATCH: Floodwaters sweep through Hamblen County
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County came under a Flash Flood Warning Friday morning as storms moved through East Tennessee. Some roadways in Morristown and Russellville reportedly sustained floodwaters. The City of Morristown later said Friday that all blocked roadways had reopened. Additionally, an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for parts of Jefferson, Cocke and […]
wjhl.com
Meet Appa, Temple and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information.
dailyphew.com
Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground
There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
supertalk929.com
22 Mile Police Chase Through Greene County, Results In Arrest Of Morristown, Tennessee Man
He was in a stolen vehicle, and refused to stop for a trooper with the THP, then led authorities on a 22 mile pursuit through Greene County, resulting in the arrest of a Morristown man. A state trooper noticed a white Kia Soul driven by 27 year old Jeffrey Cheyenne Lowe following too closely on Interstate 81 northbound near the 18 mile marker. Lowe refused to stop and then led troopers on a chase for 22 miles, during which time, Lowe struck a pickup truck and was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported and charges are pending.
Who’s building that? Collision repair shop on West Market, Johnson City
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. The area’s appeal in the post-COVID, remote-working world has been nationally recognized in numerous media outlets. The region saw its highest estimated population growth in years in 2021. Residential construction is booming and […]
Johnson City Press
New LGBTQ-led church coming to Johnson City
There is a new church coming to Johnson City that wants to go beyond just being inclusive. Christ’s Redemption Church, which is led by Alex and Chris Burchnell and Curtis Walsh, is a sabbath-
Woman flown to hospital after being rescued from Tuesday night fire in Meadowview
MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — One person was taken to a hospital after a fire Tuesday night in the Meadowview community of Washington County, Virginia. Firefighters with the Meadowview and Glade Spring fire departments responded to the 29000 block of Walker Lane around 9:15 p.m. A female who was rescued from the fire was flown to […]
Third fatal crash in last two weeks reported in Morristown
Police responded to a deadly crash in Morristown involving a motorcyclist and a freightliner truck.
Kingsport Times-News
CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
THP: 2 injured in head-on crash near Rat Branch in Carter County
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers say two people were injured in a head-on crash Monday in Carter County. According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened around 4:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 near Rat Branch. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south when it left the road and the […]
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 15, 2022, at approximately 2:05 pm, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia on a charge of being a Fugitive from Justice. The arrest stems from information received that Rose was on the Veterans Administration property, located at 69 Dogwood Ave in Johnson City. With the assistance of VA Police, he was located and taken into custody. Investigation revealed Rose to be wanted out of Tazewell County, Virginia, for Felony Animal Abuse charges. He was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.
my40.tv
Weaverville woman killed after truck went over Future I-26 bridge, troopers say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Weaverville woman is dead after troopers say the truck she was driving crashed and went over a bridge along US-19/Future Interstate 26. The wreck happened just after noon on Thursday, between mile markers 19 and 20. North Carolina Highway Patrol Officer Rohn Silvers...
Comments / 0