Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Harris Discusses Midterm Elections at Newport Coast DNC Fundraiser
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Vice President Kamala Harris departed from Los Angeles International Airport today aboard Air Force 2 for a flight to Orlando, Florida, ending a five-day trip to Southern California that included speaking at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. Harris used the 18-minute speech at a Newport Coast...
iheart.com
Governor Declares Wildfire State Of Emergency
Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency yesterday due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon. Much of the state continues to experience high temperatures, wind, storms with dry lightning, and persistent drought. With the extended forecast in Oregon calling for continued warm and dry conditions—and with many parts of the state in drought emergencies—the threat of wildfire in Oregon is imminent.
iheart.com
Worlds Strongest Woman is from Maryland
Tamara Walcott broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition and set records in the combined lifts of the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Total weigh combined? She lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds. Walcott said she got started lifting just 4 years ago when she wanted...
iheart.com
Iowa DNR: Go Fish!
(Des Moines, IA) -- School may be back in session, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says fall is an excellent time to take children fishing, because the fish tend to be active. Tyler Stubbs of DNR Fisheries says he tries to make time to take his children fishing....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Two Woonsocket EMTs Suspended -Will Appeal
The Rhode Island Department of Health is suspending the licenses of two emergency medical technicians. The state concluded Jarrod Martin and Shawn Hoyle, both employees of the Woonsocket Fire Department, failed to provide proper care to a premature newborn baby on August 1st. They apparently thought the baby was dead, but hospital staff determined there was a pulse. A revival attempt was unsuccessful.
iheart.com
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
iheart.com
Toddler Dies After Hiding Under Sink During House Fire
A two-year-old boy from Missouri died in a house fire. While Elijah Martinez's parents and his two siblings managed to escape their home, the young boy tried to hide from the flames by crawling underneath a sink in the bathroom. The family told KSDK that Elijah inadvertently started the fire...
Comments / 0