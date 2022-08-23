Read full article on original website
Related
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Moment luxury hotel is swept away by flash floods in Pakistan
The terrifying moment a luxury hotel was swept away by flash floods in Pakistan has been caught on camera.New Honeymoon Hotel was one of the most exclusive and most expensive hotels to stay at, and had only been recently renovated - but it took a matter of seconds for water to completely wash the foundations away. Data from the National Disaster Management Authority state that 982 people have been killed since mid-June, while 1,456 have been injured.This is the worst monsoon season Pakistan has experienced in a decade.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dallas storm floods highway stranding carsIndia: Stranded tourists use rope to cross fast-flowing flooded riverNotting Hill Carnival reveller has wardrobe malfunction while gatecrashing live TV
“Europe Is Burning” – Can Film Fests Adapt to Climate Change?
Usually, when attending a major international film festival, the thoughts one has on the weather are limited to the question of what clothes to bring. For Cannes, you leave the wool double-breasted at home, for Venice, maybe pack something flowing or a pair of Bermuda shorts. This year, it’s different.More from The Hollywood ReporterTessa Thompson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Join Sci-Fi Thriller 'Ash'Venice: THR Chief Film Critic's Top 6 Most Anticipated TitlesKorean Film Figures Condemn Venice for Honoring Kim Ki-duk Despite Sexual Abuse Allegations A severe summer heat wave has scorched Europe, with record temperatures recorded in London, Paris and Rome. Severe drought has...
Americans are being charged £24 for this bowl of 'fish and chips'
New York city foodies are calling this the best plate of fish and chips around.But Brits who've seen photographs of it think it looks anything but appetizing.For $29 (£24) back in Blighty, you could get three portions of cod, deep-fried in a golden batter, atop an abundant bed of fat chips.Or, for the same price, you could come to New York, and pick up a single bowl of approximately 15 super-crispy looking chips topped with a piece of fish which most Brits would agree could use a few minutes less in the fryer. ...
Comments / 0