Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF NewsManteca, CA
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Abandoned trailer struck in Highway 12 vehicle crash
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had […]
eastcountytoday.net
3 People Stabbed, 1 Struck by Vehicle at Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island
At approximately 10:15 pm Saturday, the Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded to the Rusty Porthole on Bethel Island on a report of a male who was cutting people. Located at 3895 Willow Road, a total of five sheriffs’ units were dispatched along with Oakley Police. A sheriff’s helicopter, STARR1, also responded. The responsible person was described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male.
Car split in half during Sacramento car crash
SACRAMENTO — A video captured by Sacramento Metro Fire shows the aftermath of a crash in Sacramento that ended with a car being cut in half.According to Sacramento Metro, a car crashed into a utility pole off Arden Way and Morse Avenue.Fortunately, the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rescued and is in critical condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Rosemont Sends One Person to Hospital
One Person Injured in Accident on Watt Avenue On-Ramp. A two-vehicle crash on a Rosemont on-ramp sent one person to the hospital on August 24. The accident occurred between a Nissan Sentra and an unidentified sedan around 3:51 p.m. at the southbound Watt Avenue on-ramp to westbound U.S. 50. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that emergency responders with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the scene.
One dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in Stockton, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. According to the post, when officers arrived on the scene at the 600 block of E. Oak Street, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said that the victim […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injury Motorcycle Collision on La Coste Lane Near Modesto
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle crash took place on La Coste Lane on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. just east of Claus Road and near Alice Stroud Elementary School. Details on the Motorcycle Crash on La Coste Lane Near Modesto. A preliminary...
'Why would you do that?' | Family identifies Stockton man killed in shooting as Edward Williford
STOCKTON, Calif. — Family members said Edward Williford, a man killed Friday in Stockton, had a laugh that brought happiness to everyone who knew him. "His laugh is like, whether you are down or you got mad or anything, he'll make you laugh, and his laugh really just brought out joy to everybody," said Mikaela Moore.
Man killed in Saturday night shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- There have been no arrests after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Sacramento.Shortly before 10:50 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street for a report that someone had been shot. After arriving at the scene, officers located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The victim sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department, according to police.Due to the circumstances, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation. The circumstances of what occurred remain under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.The person who was killed has not yet been identified.
Bay Area man missing after car is found ablaze on side of highway
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Bay Area man who mysteriously disappeared six weeks ago. Gregory Peterson, a 62-year-old man from Cloverdale, went missing on July 16.
Multiple children injured in 4-car collision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
Sacramento Police search for gunman in shooting death of man in Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Law enforcement in Sacramento are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood Saturday, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, officers said they responded to the area of Harris Avenue and Fig Street after a...
Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Friday in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 28-year-old man had been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man by first responders, […]
Several people injured in crash along Jackson Road in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Sacramento County Thursday. The crash happened along Jackson Road. According to the CHP, a car pulled out of a driveway, causing vehicles in the westbound lane to stop suddenly. It caused a chain-reaction crash that involved three vehicles. A fourth vehicle that was pulling a trailer swerved into the oncoming lane to miss those in front of him and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle. In total, six people were injured, five of which were children. All six people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. All lanes were blocked as a result of the crash.
Alleged South Sacramento assault leaves woman dead, woman arrested
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — One woman is dead, and another is in custody after an alleged assault in South Sacramento Saturday afternoon.According to Sacramento police, the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.Two women were involved in an assault, with one getting arrested and the other pronounced dead at a hospital.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. This investigation is in its early stages, and the motive remains under investigation; however, it is believed to be an isolated incident, according to Sacramento Police There are not believed to be any suspects outstanding.
Woman fatally shot after stabbing officer, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot and killed by police after an officer was stabbed in the arm near Plaza Avenue and Del Paso Boulevard Saturday night, according to Sacramento Police. Just before 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a woman attacking another woman. When officers arrived, […]
3 found dead in Oakland after alleged shootings, vehicle collision; police looking for answers
According to OPD, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland after an alert on the gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, was activated.
KCRA.com
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
msn.com
Victim ID’d in deadly early-morning shooting near Sacramento’s Capitol Casino
A man who was fatally shot Monday at Capitol Casino following a reported robbery has been identified by the Sacramento County coroner. Sean Bernal, 27, was identified as the man killed near the 400 block of North 16th Street, the location of the casino in the city’s River District.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident with Beekeeper Truck
Officers with the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County on the night of Monday, August 22, 2022. The incident happened around 9:50 p.m. on State Route 108 near La Grange Road, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Highway...
