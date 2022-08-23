Read full article on original website
Zoning Board halts proposal for 90-acre Getaway House development in Columbia County
Getaway House Incorporated says it offers city-dwellers a chance to escape to the countryside by booking a short stay at one of its campsites. The company planned to set up shop in the Town of Claverack, hoping to situate 38 tiny houses mounted on trailers on Evergreen Estates along State Route 23. Residents objected, arguing that the development on the 90-acre parcel of rural conservation land would constitute a permanent hotel, versus a seasonal campground. Property-owner Richard Cross wrote a letter to the Board of Zoning Appeals recommending Getaway House Incorporated take over the land.
Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal to retire
The president of the oldest community college in Massachusetts is stepping down. Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal announced her retirement this week effective at the end of the upcoming academic year. Hired in 2016 as just the fourth president in the 75-year history of HCC, Royal is the first...
After claiming he never endorsed broken windows policing at debate, Berkshire DA candidate Shugrue explains a second instance where he publicly backed it
Pittsfield, Massachusetts attorney Timothy Shugrue is running for Berkshire District Attorney in the September 6th Democratic primary. In his bid to unseat first-term progressive Andrea Harrington, Shugrue has described her as inexperienced, characterized her reform efforts as an “awful experiment,” and said that the office must once again prosecute lower level crimes, dismiss fewer cases, and work more closely with law enforcement. In a debate on Pittsfield Community Television earlier this month, Shugrue claimed to have never endorsed the controversial practice of broken windows policing — a claim WAMC investigated and disproved. Shugrue appeared to back the concept – one he attacked as racist weeks later – in a WTBR interview in July. In a statement to WAMC, Shugrue said he had forgotten about the comments and that he should have made his opposition clear at the time. On Thursday, WAMC sat down with Shugrue in his Pittsfield office to discuss a quote from his 2004 DA campaign where he once again appeared to endorse broken windows policing, as well as his recent campaign press release that says Harrington has let down Berkshire youth.
Rogovoy Report 8/26/22
With so much going on culturally speaking in our region, this is my highly selective, curated snapshot of some of the most promising events happening this weekend …. Jazz trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard stops by MASS MoCA in North Adams with his Grammy Award-nominated quintet The E-Collective, joined by the acclaimed Turtle Island Quartet, performing music from Blanchard’s 2021 album Absence, inspired by the music of Wayne Shorter, tonight at 8pm. (Fri, Aug 26)
Shakespeare & Company has a problem with one of Shakespeare’s “problem plays”
“Measure for Measure,” which is at Shakespeare & Company through September 18, is one of Shakespeare’s less- performed works. Indeed, the Lenox, MA company hasn’t produced a version of it since 1987. It would seem the play would be ideal for today’s world. It should speak vividly...
