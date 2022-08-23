Read full article on original website
Louisville jail officer fired over 'absolutely horrible' comments about Breonna Taylor, LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer at Louisville Metro Corrections was fired this week over comments he made on video about Breonna Taylor and the Louisville Metro Police Department. Turhan Knight, was fired for what FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson called an "absolutely horrible" video. In what appears to...
1 shot in Camp Taylor neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Clark Street around 1:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
Metro Corrections inmate dies after attempting suicide earlier in the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person housed at Louisville Metro Corrections died on Friday afternoon after he attempted suicide earlier in the week. Maj. Darrell Goodlett said that on Monday around 3 p.m., officers found Thomas Bradshaw had attempted suicide at the jail in downtown Louisville. The officers then began...
Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Road, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
2 shootings in 30 minutes leave 3 injured, including 12-year-old girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two shootings within 30 minutes left three injured, including a 12-year-old girl in Louisville. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said Eight Division officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Accomack Drive at about 1 a.m. on Sunday. This is where Springhurst East Apartments are located, just off Westport Road.
Louisville Metro Corrections hosts hiring fair amid officer shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to overcome its officer shortage, Louisville Metro Corrections hosted a hiring fair on Saturday. Two recruiting initiatives are currently underway to get new employees on board at the jail, including a nationwide search to help ease the staffing shortage. The jail is also...
Authorities find 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have found a 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing on Sunday. Marcus Ferguson was last seen in a 1988 tan Cadillac Fleetwood with Indiana license plate "GMFORTY" near Interstate 64 at Hurstbourne Lane. Ferguson, a Black man, is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds. Ferguson has a thin...
Louisville Metro Corrections graduates 8 officers, seeking more with hiring event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections is working to address its officer shortage after numerous deaths, a change in leadership and a federal investigation in the past year. On Friday, Metro Corrections celebrated the graduation of eight officers, with the hope of more to come. Five of the eight...
1 killed in wrong-way crash on I-65 near Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One person was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into them on Interstate 65 southbound near the Watterson Expressway on Sunday afternoon. Witnesses told police that a pickup truck was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic on I-65 when it hit "several vehicles."
Louisville police say missing 11-year-old boy found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old boy who is believed to be endangered. Braedon Shaw was last seen near the 7700 block of Brookview Drive. That's near St. Andrews Church Road. Shaw has brown hair, brown eyes, is...
IMAGES | Snapshots from around the Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People flocked to the Kentucky Expo Center for the return of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair. These images were taken Saturday, Aug. 20 when WDRB in the Morning's Bryce Jones, Grace Hayba and Monica Harkins explored the fair. The fair runs through Sunday evening. Copyright 2022...
1 shot near food mart on West Broadway Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot early Saturday morning near Dino's Food Mart. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said First Division officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of West Broadway. That's near South 26th Street. Police said they found a woman who had been...
Union representing TARC drivers asking for higher pay, better safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) workers are asking for a safer workplace, maintained buses and higher wages. Workers rallied on Saturday in hopes of dialing up pressure as time is running out to strike a new contract deal despite meeting 10 times to negotiate. According to ATU Local 1447 officials, workers and management can't seem to find middle ground.
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
Louisville-based WaterStep sending water treatment systems to war-torn Ukraine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is sending help to people impacted by the war in Ukraine. WaterStep is partnering with the U.S. Ukraine Foundation to send five Water on Wheels carts overseas. The carts are portable, generator-operated water treatment systems that use filtration, UV treatment and chlorination to provide up to 10,000 gallons of safe water per day.
Woman dies after crash on I-65 SB at the Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash on Interstate 65 southbound at the Gene Snyder left one woman dead. LMPD's Dwight Mitchell said the Traffic Unit responded to crash on I-65 southbound at Interstate 265 around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said a woman lost control of her car for "an...
Man dies after being found in New Albany 'bleeding from unknown means'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday night. New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers were called to East 14th Street, near the Norfolk Southern rail line, around 7 p.m. Thursday on a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they...
New lights, cameras added for additional security as Kentucky State Fair wraps up
This weekend marks the last few days of the 2022 Kentucky State Fair at the Exposition Center in Louisville. After an incident last weekend lead to several people running from the event, the fair has updated security measures.
ISP: Motorcyclist flown to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on I-65 near Seymour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Franklin County, Ind. motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said Robert Pettry, 26, was seen driving erratically southbound on Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m. Troopers tried...
City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
