LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit is sending help to people impacted by the war in Ukraine. WaterStep is partnering with the U.S. Ukraine Foundation to send five Water on Wheels carts overseas. The carts are portable, generator-operated water treatment systems that use filtration, UV treatment and chlorination to provide up to 10,000 gallons of safe water per day.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO