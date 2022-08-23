Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
$286 million in fraudulent COVID relief funds recovered
TEXAS The Secret Service announced Friday that they have recovered $286 million in stolen COVID relief funds. The funds were originally meant for small businesses but were siphoned off by fraudsters using thousands of stolen or fake identities. The conspirators used fake identities to create 15,000 accounts to apply for COVID relief funds at a Texas bank.
WHEC TV-10
Many health care workers find they are left out of NYS bonuses
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Some health care workers, ready to cash in on those bonuses New York State has been promising, are finding out the hard way that they are excluded. As the paperwork deadline approaches to claim the money for the first round of payments, employers are finding a lot of fine print.
WHEC TV-10
Pandemic-era free school lunches end, ahead of upcoming academic year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When kids head back to school, families will be hit with a bill they may have forgotten about, school lunch. During the pandemic, districts across the nation, including New York were given a waiver to give free lunch to all students regardless of income. Those waivers expired in June.
Comments / 0