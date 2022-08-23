ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Yuma County Water Users’ Association Drought Update

By Samantha Byrd
 5 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In today's Home Grown, drought preparations continue throughout the country.

And locally in the desert southwest, even though current water rulings aren't affecting us directly, our agriculture industry is also preparing for what could come next.

The Colorado River is the main water supply for the Yuma region.

And although our region only uses a fraction of the river’s water, our agriculture industry relies on it to be able to grow crops 365 days a year.

The federal government announced last week that the Colorado River will face a tier 2A shortage condition starting in January.

Arizona is one of several states battling this drought and will be taking a cut in water deliveries of almost 600-thousand acre feet.

However, the general manager of the Yuma County Water Users’ Association…says this shortage is not affecting Yuma County just yet.

“That doesn’t affect any of us that are direct diverters from the Colorado River system, direct diverters below Hoover Dam,” said Davis.

Yuma County still has one of the most senior water rights along the river, due to our strong agriculture industry.

“If we lose our water here in Yuma, we’re going to lose that whole industry, plus there’s no other place in the United States that type of produce can be grown to the volume that we grow it here in Yuma in the wintertime,” said Davis.

Davis says a plan is in the works, to cut back before it's too late.

“We will lessen the effect of the cuts and we will push them back year after year and possibly then outlast the drought,” said Davis.

Davis adds that we have to remember agriculture is a manufacturing business.

“All we’re doing with that water here is manufacturing food, for your table, and oftentimes directly from the field to your table,” said Davis.

Which would not be possible without Colorado River water.

Mark Hake

Ducey Posts Another Video of Construction on the Border Wall

Yesterday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey posted another Tweet with a 38-second video of two crews working on constructing a fill-in for an Arizona border wall gap. According to the Tweet, this is the 5th gap being filled in by the two Caterpillar excavators with heavy cranes moving and pushing shipping containers. The containers are stacked 2 high and are being put in place consecutively by the excavators.
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

Tier 2A water shortage declared

Arizona is among several states facing a drought. Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2A shortage of water from the Colorado River. The post Tier 2A water shortage declared appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Local cost of childbirth

The cost of birth is determined by the delivery method and whether you have insurance or not. The post Local cost of childbirth appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

