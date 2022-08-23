ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers place Jonathan Schoop (ankle) on IL

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right ankle sprain.

He got hurt in Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trying to score from second base in the second inning, he injured his ankle while attempting to avoid the tag by catcher Max Stassi.

Schoop’s IL designation is retroactive to Sunday. Detroit recalled infielder Zack Short from Triple-A Toledo to take his place on the roster.

Schoop, 30, is batting .202 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 115 games for the Tigers this season. Over 10 major league seasons, he is batting .256 with 172 home runs and 533 RBIs for the Baltimore Orioles (2013-18), Milwaukee Brewers (2018), Minnesota Twins (2019) and Tigers.

Short, 27, played in two games for Detroit last month and went 0 for 3 with one walk, two strikeouts and two runs.

Short is batting .231 with 11 homers, 44 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 102 games this season for the Mud Hens.

–Field Level Media

