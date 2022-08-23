ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, pleads guilty to DUI, faces jail time

By Amy Larson
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n12a9_0hSHyfWQ00

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleaded guilty to DUI causing injury in Napa County on Tuesday morning.

Paul Pelosi was sentenced by Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga to serve five days in jail, pay more than $6,000 in fines, and enroll in a 3-month-long DUI class. Paul Pelosi did not appear in the courtroom. His defense attorney, Amanda Bevins, appeared in court for him and submitted his plea in writing.

Judge Solga sentenced Paul Pelosi to the following consequences:

  • Summary probation for three years
  • Serve five days in jail
  • Immediately enroll in, pay for, and complete a licensed DUI program for three months
  • Pay a $1,723 court fine
  • Pay $4,927 in victim restitution for medical bills and lost wages, as well as a standard $150 restitution fine
  • Do not operate a vehicle with any measurable amount of alcohol
  • Submit to a blood, breath, or urine test if requested by any law enforcement officer
  • Do not operate a motor vehicle unless it is equipped with a functioning, certified ignition device for 1 year.

Nancy Pelosi was traveling on the East Coast when her husband ran into trouble with the law on the night of May 28.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was driving on Highway 29 near Oakville Cross Road when his Porsche was hit by a Jeep. California Highway Patrol officers blamed Pelosi for causing the crash because he was under the influence of alcohol. The Jeep driver was injured in the wreck.

A CHP officer at the crash scene said Paul Pelosi appeared to be drunk.

“His eyes appeared red/watery, he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. CHP determined Mr. Pelosi was the proximate cause of the collision,” the CHP officer wrote in an arrest report.

When the CHP officer asked Paul Pelosi for his driver’s license, he handed the officer his license and a 11-99 Foundation membership card, according to the arrest report.

The 11-99 Foundation is a scholarship fund that provided more than $42 million in support of CHP families, according to its website. “11-99” is a radio code used by CHP officers and dispatchers that means, “officer needs assistance.”

A blood sample was taken from Paul Pelosi two hours after the crash. “Mr. Pelosi’s blood sample had a .082% blood alcohol content,” prosecutors wrote. It is illegal to drive in California with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08% or more.

Mr. Pelosi was booked into jail after the crash and was released just a few hours later. It’s unclear when Mr. Pelosi will begin serving his 5-day jail sentence.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office charged Nancy Pelosi’s husband with two misdemeanors: DUI causing injury, and driving with a BAC of .08% or higher. On Tuesday Judge Solga agreed to drop the latter charge in exchange for his guilty plea.

