Why it makes sense to consider ‘undervalued’ Litecoin [LTC]
Litecoin (LTC) may have slipped out of the list of the top-20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. Even so, it might be one of the most undervalued coins right now. In fact, it might turn out to be among the best coins with the most potential for a strong bounce back during the next bull market.
Blue-Chip NFTs worth the label? A BAYC, CryptoPunks case study
Up by 2% over the last seven days, the Blue Chip Index revealed some growth in the performance of Blue Chip NFTs over the past week. According to NFTGo, the Blue Chip Index is calculated by weighing the market capitalization of Blue Chip NFT collections to determine their performance. So,...
XTZ plunges after Binance ‘receipt’ proves Tezos is the bad apple. What’s next?
Tezos [XTZ] may have put itself and its native cryptocurrency, XTZ, in a problematic situation as per recent events. On 25 August, a group of contributors on its network (Baking Bad) accused crypto exchange Binance of freezing over $1 million of its assets without following due process. Furthermore, the authors...
Aimedis token AIMX, now traded in BitMart
The globally acting company Aimedis is thriving because of the growing number of key players joining Aimedis Avalon, the first metaverse platform developed for the healthcare industry. Starting Monday, 29 August 2022, the Aimedis token AIMX will be traded on BitMart, one of the most trusted cryptocurrency trading platforms. Aimedis...
Singapore is getting serious with crypto scrutiny- Here’s how
According to Bloomberg report, Singapore is tightening up its surveillance of cryptocurrency-related businesses. The country is adopting these measures in light of the upcoming legislative reforms. According to the anonymous source, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sent a questionnaire to select applicants and holders of its digital-payments licenses.
Why Bitcoin Cash [BCH] investors shouldn’t expect profits anytime soon
The market capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market has declined by about 5% since the month started. The current as of 27 August stands at $944.9 billion. Moreover, the general market decline has led leading coins like Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] to post double-digit declines in the last 26 days. Sharing a significant positive correlation with BTC, Bitcoin Cash [BCH] has been impacted by the general market downturn.
Is Bitcoin headed for the next black swan event coming month
Bitcoin’s performance since mid-June may have ignited hopes of a major bullish recovery. However, the limited nature of its upside now suggests that something else might be brewing. Zooming out on its price chart reveals that it might be forming a bearish flag pattern. The probability of this outcome...
Bitcoin HODLers’ behavior has these tips for your next trade
Long-term investors holding Bitcoin [BTC] are keener on holding on to their BTCs rather than spending them, even in the face of rising prices, a new report from CoinShares revealed. In a previously published report, Coinshares found that new investors ape into the Bitcoin market, at each halving. Therefore, laying...
Did Voyager Digital [VGX] say ‘hasta la vista’ to bears
Data from CoinMarketCap revealed that VGX, the native token of the failed crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital, rallied by 40% during the intraday trading session on 25 August. This was due to the news that bidding for the assets of the bankrupt crypto broker was underway and was due on...
How Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] last 24 hours could affect investor sentiment
Shiba Inu has so far delivered a bearish performance since June, undoing its only significant bullish attempt this month. The dog-themed cryptocurrency is now showing signs of some potential short-term upside before the month ends and perhaps, in the first week of September. There is good news for the Shiba...
Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] near-term uptrend can extend if…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. After a relatively dull week, sellers toned down the buying efforts by pulling Ethereum Classic [ETC] toward the $31 baseline. But the buying re-emergence pushed the altcoin above the four-hour 20/50/200 EMA to reveal a slight bullish edge.
Another blank for Bitcoin [BTC] this week means this may be next
With Bitcoin losing its $20k support level on the charts, eyebrows are finally starting to be raised. The market upturn that we saw in July has been diminished to downtrends in the Bitcoin community. The same can also be seen when looking at Bitcoin’s long-standing correlation with the equities market.
Litecoin outperformed Bitcoin, but not in a way you think
Litecoin [LTC] also referred to as the ‘silver’ to Bitcoin’s ‘gold’, registered a plunge in price over the last week along with several other cryptos. However, the point that sets Litcoin apart from others is that it also showed better signs of recovery in the last 24-hour period as its performance increased by more than 2%.
Attention Cardano investors! Relief squad ADA is not too far away
The Cardano [ADA] rollercoaster this week has reached another high on 27 August after the latest update on Vasil adoption. According to Pool Tool, 69% of Cardano’s staking pool operator nodes have adopted the latest v1.35.3. However, the community is still waiting for at least 6% more to kickstart Vasil implementation.
Why Bitcoin’s HODL theory may be long-gone; BTC investors should watch out for…
Bitcoin [BTC]’s HODL narrative has been losing steam in the last few months. The market has shifted in favor of short-term profits and this has had a toll on Bitcoin’s performance. Especially its ability to reach medium to long-term targets. Bitcoin’s price action failed to hit its mid-term...
Solana’s development activity may be on the rise, but SOL tells a different story
The wreckage has fallen again on Solana [SOL] as the crypto markets laboured in recent days. One of the primary reasons for the latest slaughter is Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest speech. His remarks saw major cryptocurrencies lost their respective supports and seemingly SOL is one of the hardest-since assets right now.
Bitcoin: Should investors dance to the “load your bags” rhythm
Bitcoin [BTC] has returned to its undervalued region. That was the position made by CryptoQuant, the on-chain data platform. But how exactly is BTC in an underappreciated zone when its price has remained above $20,000?. Although the overall weekly performance has not been impressive, BTC has held to its consolidation...
BTC, ETH have had a difficult 24 hours; Fed Chair Powell to blame?
The cryptocurrency market declined with the broader financial markets as of 26 August. This decline followed the hawkish remarks made by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Fed’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming economic conference on 26 August. The S&P 500 index fell by 2.15%, the Nasdaq posted a 2.7%...
Polkadot [DOT]: Will a new update translate into a new price uptick
DOT, which is currently the world’s 11th largest crypto in terms of market cap, registered a sluggish performance last week. In fact, it fell by negative 5% over the last 7 days. At press time, DOT was trading at $7.06 with a market capitalization of $7,829,624,527. However, DOT developers...
Here’s where Chiliz [CHZ] could head next after +120% 30D rally
The last two months have supported Chiliz’s [CHZ] comeback as it gathered enough firepower to test the $0.23-$0.24 resistance range. Also, the current bullish pattern can make way for an extended recovery on the chart. With the 20 EMA (red) jumping above the 200 EMA (green), buyers could strive...
