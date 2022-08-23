ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer's COVID shots appear 73% effective in children under 5

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HyaHh_0hSHya6n00

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was 73% effective in protecting children younger than 5 as Omicron spread in the spring, the company announced Tuesday.

Vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers opened in the U.S. in June after months of delay. Only about 6% of youngsters ages 6 months through 4 years had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Health authorities authorized the smaller vaccine doses made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech based on a study showing they were safe and produced high levels of virus-fighting antibodies. But there was only preliminary data on how that translated into effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19.

The new update analyzed COVID-19 diagnoses between March and June in Pfizer's ongoing study of the three-dose vaccine. There were 21 COVID-19 cases among the 351 children under 5 who got dummy shots, compared to just 13 among the 794 youngsters given three vaccine doses.

The infections primarily were caused by the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that was circulating at the time. Today, another Omicron relative, BA.5, is causing most infections in the U.S. and much of the world.

In older children and adults, the COVID-19 vaccines have been used long enough to prove that they remain strongly protective against severe disease and death even as the coronavirus mutates.

Pfizer this week asked U.S. regulators to authorize a modified version of its vaccine that targets the BA.5 and BA.4 strains, to be used as boosters for people 12 and older this fall. The company said it also is developing updated shots for children under 12.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 170

Appalachian Mama
5d ago

I thought they had said just being a little child was almost 100% effective to not get it at the beginning of this and if they did it was like a little cold. That's what was said. I'm tired of their runaround.

Reply(3)
90
Robert Williams
5d ago

Before we were lied to 93% effective when they weren't that effective so now you want us to Belgrave this. I really don't trust this statement!

Reply(4)
43
1977 Original Movie Viewer
5d ago

Wow! So effective! Hey, who wants a score of, say, 95%? All parents want their kids to absorb drugs with that low of efficacy, just as they want defective brakes on cars, contaminated food, poop filled water pipes, broken light signals, doctors who scored a 69.7 with licenses, dentists with faulty drills, useless politicians who grab pay raises monthly while wasting $$$$ on labs in China engineering deadlier viruses, & NO one wants invaders with Wuhan from 🛑 running over our borders, but Ukraine is being helped vs their hostile invaders?

Reply(2)
18
POLITICO

Covid's aftershocks are only beginning to be seen

Today is the last Global Pulse newsletter. It has been a pleasure to deliver a weekly dose of news about the people and politics driving global health policy. But don't worry, when it comes to health care news and trends, we have you covered! Check out our other health-focused newsletters, POLITICO Pulse, which provides daily news and analysis of our immediate health care policy battles and challenges, and Future Pulse for chronicling the longer-term forces reshaping health care in the U.S. and around the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Scientists Fear We're Not Ready for Nightmare New COVID Variant

A wave of COVID infections caused by the BA.5 subvariant has crested. All over the world, daily new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going down. But the SARS-CoV-2 virus is almost certainly here to stay. Another wave is all but inevitable as new variants and subvariants mutate, compete for dominance, and find new transmission pathways.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
