This Is The Best City In Texas For Surviving A Zombie Apocalypse
If it's time for zombies to take over, you'll definitely want to make sure you're prepared.
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best cities in the U.S. for surviving a zombie apocalypse. "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on 26 key indicators of zombie invasion-preparedness, such as the share of the living population in poor health and access to “bunkers,” hunting-gear stores, and supermarkets," the lawn care service said in its report.
The No. 1 city in the U.S. for surviving the un-dead is Orlando, Florida. In Texas , although it didn't crack the top 10, the best city for preparedness is Austin. Here's a look at the top 10:
- Orlando, FL
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Honolulu, HI
- Portland, OR
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Tampa, FL
- Springfield, MO
- Miami, FL
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Boise, ID
Here's a look at the best cities in Texas for surviving a zombie apocalypse:
- Austin
- Plano
- Corpus Christi
- Frisco
- San Antonio
