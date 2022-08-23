ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Best City In Texas For Surviving A Zombie Apocalypse

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCNIl_0hSHyUlJ00
Photo: Getty Images

If it's time for zombies to take over, you'll definitely want to make sure you're prepared.

Lawn Love compiled a list of the best cities in the U.S. for surviving a zombie apocalypse. "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on 26 key indicators of zombie invasion-preparedness, such as the share of the living population in poor health and access to “bunkers,” hunting-gear stores, and supermarkets," the lawn care service said in its report.

The No. 1 city in the U.S. for surviving the un-dead is Orlando, Florida. In Texas , although it didn't crack the top 10, the best city for preparedness is Austin. Here's a look at the top 10:

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Salt Lake City, UT
  3. Honolulu, HI
  4. Portland, OR
  5. Colorado Springs, CO
  6. Tampa, FL
  7. Springfield, MO
  8. Miami, FL
  9. Pittsburgh, PA
  10. Boise, ID

Here's a look at the best cities in Texas for surviving a zombie apocalypse:

  1. Austin
  2. Plano
  3. Corpus Christi
  4. Frisco
  5. San Antonio

Check out the full report .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Miami, TX
City
Portland, TX
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
State
Florida State
City
Plano, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Fl Salt Lake City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Texas Man Dies After Eating Raw Oysters

A Texas man is among two people who died from a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida. Both cases involve oysters from Louisiana, according to WFAA. A Vibrio bacteria was apparently present in the oysters. It doesn't make the oyster look, smell or taste any different. Rodney Jackson,...
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy