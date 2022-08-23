This Is The Best City In Texas For Surviving A Zombie Apocalypse

Photo: Getty Images

If it's time for zombies to take over, you'll definitely want to make sure you're prepared.

Lawn Love compiled a list of the best cities in the U.S. for surviving a zombie apocalypse. "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities on 26 key indicators of zombie invasion-preparedness, such as the share of the living population in poor health and access to “bunkers,” hunting-gear stores, and supermarkets," the lawn care service said in its report.

The No. 1 city in the U.S. for surviving the un-dead is Orlando, Florida. In Texas , although it didn't crack the top 10, the best city for preparedness is Austin. Here's a look at the top 10:

Orlando, FL Salt Lake City, UT Honolulu, HI Portland, OR Colorado Springs, CO Tampa, FL Springfield, MO Miami, FL Pittsburgh, PA Boise, ID

Here's a look at the best cities in Texas for surviving a zombie apocalypse:

Austin Plano Corpus Christi Frisco San Antonio

