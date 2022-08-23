ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars waive 3rd kicker of camp, clear spot for McCourt

By The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tY0gB_0hSHyR7800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjFKV_0hSHyR7800

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have cut their third kicker of training camp, letting go Ryan Santoso on Tuesday after three preseason games.

The Jaguars, who previously cut Andrew Mevis and Elliott Fry, are expected to be awarded former Los Angeles Chargers kicker James McCourt off waivers later Tuesday. He was waived Monday, and the Jags have the top spot in the claiming process.

McCourt would join Jacksonville for two days of joint practices in Atlanta before the team concludes the preseason Saturday against the Falcons.

McCourt, who was born in Ireland, set an Illinois record by making eight field goals of 50 yards or longer in three years as the team’s kicker. Santoso missed three of four attempts from beyond 50 yards in three exhibition games and was shaky from long distance in training camp.

Jacksonville also re-signed quarterback Jake Luton a week after waiving him. E.J. Perry had replaced Luton as the team’s third-string quarterback. Luton and Perry are expected to get the bulk of the work in the preseason finale.

The Jags also trimmed their roster to 80 by waiving offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel, cornerback Shabari Davis tight end Grayson Gunter, linebacker Wyatt Ray and receiver Lujuan Winningham, and releasing receiver Marvin Hall.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

SPD: missing 15-year-old located

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police have located a missing teenager this weekend. According to police, Brenda Munoz, 15, was missing since the evening of August 25. She had last been seen on Middleground Road. Police have confirmed that the teen returned home around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Suspects in DJ Fields’ killing denied bond by judge

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Thursday was an emotional day in a Beaufort County courtroom for the family of a Bluffton High School student gunned down last year. Two of the suspects in his killing had their first day in court on new charges. Jayden and Shayniah Void are facing assault and battery by mob […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Illinois State
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Santoso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Clear Spot#Chargers#Falcons#American Football#Jags
WSAV News 3

Erk Russell Classic ends with two 40-plus-point blowouts.

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday evening, two high school games took place at Paulson Stadium in honor of Georgia Southern’s former head football coach (1981-89), Erk Russell. The legendary coach helped the Georgia Southern Eagles win three national championships in eight seasons. The Eagle Football Alumni Association started the Erk Russell Classic in 2012 as […]
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAV News 3

McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

ATLANTA (AP) — This year it became easy to overlook Rory McIlroy’s four majors, 30 wins on four continents and two years at No. 1 in the world. He has been viewed mostly as the strongest voice and staunchest defender of the PGA Tour in its battle against Saudi-funded LIV Golf. So perhaps it was […]
GOLF
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 2 scores, highlights

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Liberty County Panthers brought the hammer down on the Bradwell Institute Tigers 32-12 in this week’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. The Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season and the Tigers remain winless at 0-2. The teams renewed their rivalry in Hinesville after COVID-19 caused last year’s […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy