ScHoolBoy Q & Tiger Woods Hit The Golf Course In PGA Tour 2K23 Commercial

S cHoolBoy Q is certainly making the most out of his newfound golf obsession.

“Coming from where I come from, the life that I had, I never thought about playing golf,” Q said while playing in the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year. “I got into it, and it changed my mental, it let me learn myself as a person.

Now, hitting the links has even landed him a starring role in a commercial for the upcoming PGA Tour 2K23 video game.

The commercial begins with Q leaning against a 2K-branded golf cart, saying, “Let’s switch things up.” and eventually adding, “Yeah it’s true, we bring flavor to the game.”

The trailer then launches into a montage of celebrities like Shooter McGavin, Peter Rosenberg, and professional wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin speaking on the reckoning of the sport before landing on the Golf Gawd himself Tiger Woods .

The camera pans down to Woods sitting atop a throne made of melted golf clubs on the green, akin to Game of Thrones’ “The Iron Throne” as he welcomes everyone to the leaderboard.

Woods is not only on the cover and in the game — he’s also an executive director, advising the game development team.

“It’s not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the executive director role makes this a truly unique opportunity,” Woods said in a statement, marking 9 years since he last made the cover. “2K is the perfect partner for me and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA TOUR.”

Gamers will also be able to compete with a top-notch group of talent which includes pro golfers Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, and more. But if really want to mix things up, you can play against basketball legend Michael Jordan who likely has the cleanest golf kicks in the game.

PGA Tour 2K23 hits store shelves in a couple of weeks with the Deluxe Edition and Tiger Woods Edition dropping on October 11 and the regular version on October 14.