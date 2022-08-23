ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu's Reboot: Keegan-Michael Key Is a Serious Thespian in First Trailer

By Keisha Hatchett
 5 days ago
No one takes acting more seriously than Keegan-Michael Key in the first trailer for Hulu’s satirical comedy Reboot , debuting with the first three episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Poking fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot hit shows of yesteryear, the series centers on Hulu rebooting an early-aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, “they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the official synopsis.

Key stars as Reed, a fussy actor and Yale school of drama graduate who resents the fictitious family sitcom Step Right Up for ruining his career.

Meanwhile, Judy Greer plays Bree Marie Larson, a former pageant girl from rural Virginia turned sitcom star who left the country after the show to marry a duke, and Johnny Knoxville plays Clay Barber, a filthy standup comedian with a dark past whose only real acting job was on the same bright-n-sunny sitcom.

The series also stars Paul Reiser ( Mad About You ) as Gordon, the hacky creator of Step Right Up ; Rachel Bloom ( Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ) as Hannah, a sitcom writer with a fresh take on the series; Calum Worthy ( The Act , American Vandal ) as Zack, a former child actor who never grew up; and Krista Marie Yu ( Last Man Standing , Dr. Ken ) as Elaine, a tech exec turned television creative exec.

Series creator Steve Levitan ( Modern Family ) will executive-produce alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton.

Are you ready for a Reboot ? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

