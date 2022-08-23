Read full article on original website
Related
Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022
Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
Ulta Beauty To $511? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday
Barclays boosted the price target on Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA from $491 to $511. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Ulta Beauty shares fell 1% to $407.41 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo boosted Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. RXDX price target from $51 to $71. Wells Fargo...
Why Pinduoduo Stock Is Rising Today
Pinduoduo Inc PDD shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported second-quarter revenue results that beat average analyst estimates. Pinduoduo said second-quarter revenue increased 36% year-over-year to RMB31,439.6 million ($4.69 billion), which beat average analyst estimates of $3.49 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share.
Alphabet And These 3 Energy Plays Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors chose Alphabet Inc GOOGL, saying the digital ads market will remain attractive even if there is continued slowing. “If we look at Google’s own profitability, I think over time their cloud business should begin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Analyst Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts HST within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.0 versus the current price of Host Hotels & Resorts at $18.24, implying upside. Below is a summary...
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?
Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The 2020 Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
A surge in the valuation of Tesla Inc TSLA has made the company one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world and increased the wealth of CEO Elon Musk. Tesla recently completed a three-for-one split, which could bring new investors into the electric vehicle leader. Here’s a...
What's Going On With Ford And Tesla Stock
Ford Motor Company F and Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower during Friday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Goldman Sachs Boosts Price Target On JinkoSolar Following Q2 Earnings, Also Check Out Other Major PT Changes Here
Oppenheimer raised the price target on S&P Global Inc. SPGI from $404 to $419. Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. S&P Global shares fell 1% to $360.46 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs boosted JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS price target from $31 to $35. However,...
Analyst Ratings for Avalara
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Avalara AVLR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Avalara. The company has an average price target of $100.17 with a high of $118.00 and a low of $93.50.
The Gift That Keeps On Giving: 2 Dividend Kings Increasing Dividend For Over 50 Years
Northwest Natural Holdings Company is offering a dividend yield of 3.85% or $1.93 per share annually. American States Water Company has a amazing track record of increasing its dividends for 69 consecutive years. Stocks that are members of the S&P 500 and have raised dividends for 25 consecutive years are...
Bitcoin Tumbles Below This Major Level Following Powell's Remarks; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded a massive sell-off, with price for the cryptocurrency falling below the $20,000 level this morning following comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded sharp losses, falling below the $1,500 level this morning.
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
SVB Leerink Slashes Price Target On This Stock By Over 73%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $56 For Toll Brothers
Citigroup raised the price target for MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX from $13 to $16. MacroGenics shares rose 4.8% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs raised the price target on JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS from $31 to $35. JinkoSolar shares fell 2.5% to $58.31 in pre-market trading . Benchmark boosted...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cardinal Health
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cardinal Health CAH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cardinal Health has an average price target of $72.17 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $64.00.
Looking Into Netflix's Recent Short Interest
Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) short percent of float has fallen 4.03% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.40 million shares sold short, which is 2.38% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Is Everyone Talking About Abercrombie & Fitch Stock?
The apparel retailer faces a tough slowdown this year.
Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Diving Today
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several companies at large in the broader communications, entertainment and media industry are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
Peering Into Electronic Arts's Recent Short Interest
Electronic Arts's (NASDAQ:EA) short percent of float has fallen 23.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.06 million shares sold short, which is 1.1% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
73K+
Followers
161K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0