How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
STOCKS
Bitcoin Tumbles Below This Major Level Following Powell's Remarks; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded a massive sell-off, with price for the cryptocurrency falling below the $20,000 level this morning following comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded sharp losses, falling below the $1,500 level this morning.
MARKETS
Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report

The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Alphabet And These 3 Energy Plays Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors chose Alphabet Inc GOOGL, saying the digital ads market will remain attractive even if there is continued slowing. “If we look at Google’s own profitability, I think over time their cloud business should begin...
STOCKS
Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So

Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
BUSINESS
What's Going On With Ford And Tesla Stock

Ford Motor Company F and Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower during Friday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
BUSINESS
Kevin O'Leary Says Bitcoin Won't Break Above $25,000 Until This Happens

O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary has once again spoken about Bitcoin BTC/USD and the sustainability of holding the apex crypto. In a recent interview with Stansberry Research, O'Leary, who will be speaking at the 2022 Benzinga Crypto Conference on Dec. 7, said that the price of Bitcoin is stagnating because of the lack of cryptocurrency regulation, and the present market needs policy and regulation.
MARKETS
The Final Call: How To Go Short On Banking, Real Estate

On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth said that interest rate areas are “sensitive to what’s going on in the long end of the curve.”. “I don’t like them,” he added. Worth said he was going short on both SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE and iShares US Real Estate ETF IYR.
REAL ESTATE
Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Diving Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several companies at large in the broader communications, entertainment and media industry are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
STOCKS
Here's Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

China's largest agriculture platform Pinduoduo Inc PDD, reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 36% year-on-year to $4.69 billion, beating the consensus of $3.49 billion. Revenues from online marketing services and others rose 39% Y/Y to $3.76 billion. Revenues from transaction services jumped 107% Y/Y to $928.1 million. Revenues from merchandise...
AGRICULTURE
Why Aren't We Using Batteries That Last 10 Times Longer? Elon Musk Responds

When id Software co-founder John Carmack discussed electric vehicle battery materials on Twitter, none other than Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk chimed in with his view. Carmack, a computer programmer and video-game developer, said when he looks at electronics with weakening batteries, he wonders about the potential of bulkier lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These have 40% less energy density but 10 times the lifespan, he noted.
INDUSTRY
