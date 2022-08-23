Read full article on original website
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Bitcoin Tumbles Below This Major Level Following Powell's Remarks; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded a massive sell-off, with price for the cryptocurrency falling below the $20,000 level this morning following comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded sharp losses, falling below the $1,500 level this morning.
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
Musk Had Twins With Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Through IVF: Report
The twins that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk fathered with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis were conceived by in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to Reuters. Neuralink is the brain chip company owned by Musk. According to the report, Zilis, 36, told her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk, and they were not in any relationship.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Right After The 2020 Stock Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
A surge in the valuation of Tesla Inc TSLA has made the company one of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the world and increased the wealth of CEO Elon Musk. Tesla recently completed a three-for-one split, which could bring new investors into the electric vehicle leader. Here’s a...
'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin Hitting Zero: 'Didn't Look Closely Enough'
Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker known as "The Wolf of Wall Street," explained why he changed his view on Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider cryptocurrency market. What Happened: In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort said that he still stands by everything he said about cryptocurrency in 2017 – except for one thing.
Alphabet And These 3 Energy Plays Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors chose Alphabet Inc GOOGL, saying the digital ads market will remain attractive even if there is continued slowing. “If we look at Google’s own profitability, I think over time their cloud business should begin...
Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So
Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
What's Going On With Ford And Tesla Stock
Ford Motor Company F and Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower during Friday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component space are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
Elon Musk Praises This Fitness App As He Reveals Weight-Loss Secret: 'Been Feeling Healthier'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says he tried intermittent fasting on the advice of a friend and is now feeling "healthier." What Happened: Musk said, “The Zero fasting app is quite good” in a Twitter thread on Sunday. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on Twitter that...
Kevin O'Leary Says Bitcoin Won't Break Above $25,000 Until This Happens
O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary has once again spoken about Bitcoin BTC/USD and the sustainability of holding the apex crypto. In a recent interview with Stansberry Research, O'Leary, who will be speaking at the 2022 Benzinga Crypto Conference on Dec. 7, said that the price of Bitcoin is stagnating because of the lack of cryptocurrency regulation, and the present market needs policy and regulation.
US Futures Paint Gloomy Outlook For Fresh Trading Week As Data-Dependence Introduces Caution Ahead Of Key Main Street Readings, Fed Speeches
U.S. stocks look set to extent the losses from Friday. Caution could be the watchword ahead of key day releases, including Aug. jobs data, and Fed speeches scheduled for the week. The major U.S. index futures are notably lower on Monday, signaling that stocks may be carrying over the downward...
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
Why Is Everyone Talking About Abercrombie & Fitch Stock?
The apparel retailer faces a tough slowdown this year.
The Final Call: How To Go Short On Banking, Real Estate
On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth said that interest rate areas are “sensitive to what’s going on in the long end of the curve.”. “I don’t like them,” he added. Worth said he was going short on both SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE and iShares US Real Estate ETF IYR.
Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Diving Today
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several companies at large in the broader communications, entertainment and media industry are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
Here's Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket
China's largest agriculture platform Pinduoduo Inc PDD, reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 36% year-on-year to $4.69 billion, beating the consensus of $3.49 billion. Revenues from online marketing services and others rose 39% Y/Y to $3.76 billion. Revenues from transaction services jumped 107% Y/Y to $928.1 million. Revenues from merchandise...
Tesla, Coinbase And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
Uxin Limited UXIN shares dropped 9.6% to $0.61 in pre-market trading. Uxin, last month, posted Q4 EPS of $0.05. Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ fell 9.3% to $2.15 in pre-market trading. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE fell 7.4% to $2.90 in pre-market trading. JMP...
Why Aren't We Using Batteries That Last 10 Times Longer? Elon Musk Responds
When id Software co-founder John Carmack discussed electric vehicle battery materials on Twitter, none other than Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk chimed in with his view. Carmack, a computer programmer and video-game developer, said when he looks at electronics with weakening batteries, he wonders about the potential of bulkier lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These have 40% less energy density but 10 times the lifespan, he noted.
Fear & Greed Index Moves To 'Fear' Zone As Dow Dips Over 1,000 Points Following Powell's Speech
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index moved to the "fear" zone after the Dow Jones dipped more than 1,000 points on Friday following Powell’s comments. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Hole symposium, said the Federal Reserve’s goal remains getting inflation back down to a goal of 2%.
